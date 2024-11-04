Cassandra Littlejohn on grassroots campaigning for Kamala Harris

Monisha Brown: What led you to public service?

Cassandra Littlejohn: Don’t get me wrong, I believe that my calling all along was in public service because I could look back as far as my high school years and see that I always really wanted to see people included and treated fairly. As I grew, you know, those things began to unfold. God put people in my path to teach me how to birth what was inside of me.

Monisha Brown: What did you accomplish in Texas?

Cassandra Littlejohn: I started in DeKalb County, Georgia and moved to San Antonio, Texas where I realized that I could use all the things that God had taught me through community service, activism, politics, and public service, to help others win. I launched my political consultant business. I had the opportunity there to work with candidates who we were victorious. I was a community outreach director and helped to elect the first three Black judges in Bexar County. I also worked with many other judges and political leaders there in San Antonio, Texas as a political consultant.

Monisha Brown: What brought you back to Georgia in 2020?

Cassandra Littlejohn: I came back here to Georgia in 2020. We were in a heated election. You know about that election. That was a time. I just could not miss being part of that. I immediately connected to Fulton County and with Fulton County Democrats to see what I could do to make sure that we got Democrats elected.

Monisha Brown: What have you been doing for the Harris campaign?

Cassandra Littlejohn: I feel that I’m just one of many who are out here doing their part. There are a lot of people who are canvassing, knocking on doors, phone banking, doing the meet and greets in their homes and coming out to support candidates. We’re all just doing what we can do. Not everybody can do everything. We’re doing that one little thing that we can do. For me, it’s been canvassing. I’m a precinct holder for Fulton County and, in my precinct, I try to make sure that I’m focused and zoomed in on making sure that we can turn out the votes.

Monisha Brown: How has Vice President Harris influenced your work?

Cassandra Littlejohn: I kind of wanted to stay the course, just like Madam VP. She has stayed the course throughout her political career. She really did teach me that if we stay focused on just what we are here to do, then we can accomplish some great things. I had some people helping to knock on doors in this area. I worked with the Harris-Walz Campaign, the North Fulton Democrats and the Fulton Democrats to obtain walk lists so that we can make sure that we’re getting voters out to vote.

Monisha Brown: As a Black woman, what has it meant to see VP Harris in this historic position?

Cassandra Littlejohn: Oh my gosh. I mean just you saying that brings tears to my eyes. When Madam VP launched her first presidential run, she was my candidate. She was my candidate, not just because she was a Black female, but I did a little study and saw that this woman has got her stuff together. I love the fact that she set herself on a trajectory and stayed on the course, becoming first, first, first at almost everything that she pursued. She was winning.

Cassandra Littlejohn serves as a certified life coach, entrepreneur, ordained minister and dedicated

political ambassador. She is a former elected official who set a precedent in 2005 by becoming DeKalb County School

Board First African American to be elected At-Large, District 9. With a background in nonprofit and public sector leadership, Cassandra offers a unique combination of skills for helping others. Cassandra is a lifelong learner, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies, with additional studies at the Interdenominational Theological Center and the University of Phoenix. She is passionate about serving others, which is evident in her work on several community boards, civic initiatives, and political campaigns. She is an alumnus of Leadership Johns Creek,

Leadership DeKalb, and has the distinction of serving on the board of Johns Creek Beautification where she chairs the Daffodils for Hope project. She also serves as chairperson for River Ridge Homeowners Association. She lives in Johns Creek GA with her husband Kevin Littlejohn and her miniature poodle, Ace.

To view the full interview, please visit: https://vimeo.com/1026283791?share=copy