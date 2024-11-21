Southern Rap samples dominate 2024 hip-hop landscape

Southern hip-hop’s influence continues shaping modern music through strategic sampling, with artists like Future, GloRilla and Sexyy Red drawing from classic Southern tracks. Recently, Juicy J noted his work appears in “90 percent of songs out right now,” highlighting the genre’s lasting impact.

Notable 2024 releases featuring Southern samples include:

Future & Metro Boomin’s “Like That” sampling Three 6 Mafia’s 1995 track “Gotta Touch ‘Em (Pt. 2)”

GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” incorporating both Lil Wil’s “My Dougie” and Project Pat’s “Don’t Save Her”

Drake’s “Push Ups” utilizing Mike Jones‘ “Drop & Gimme 50”

Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” sampling Young Buck’s “Get Buck”

Industry analysts note this sampling trend bridges generations while maintaining Southern rap’s cultural significance. The practice connects contemporary artists with foundational sounds from Atlanta, Memphis, and New Orleans.

The diversity of samples demonstrates the genre’s evolution, from club anthems to introspective tracks. Artists increasingly draw from mid-2000s Southern rap, particularly tracks from Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Lil Boosie.

Music critics highlight how these samples introduce younger audiences to classic Southern hip-hop while allowing current artists to recontextualize iconic sounds for modern listeners.

The trend suggests Southern rap’s influence continues growing, with both established and emerging artists mining the region’s rich musical history for inspiration.

Recent releases indicate this sampling renaissance extends beyond Southern artists, with musicians nationwide incorporating the genre’s distinctive sounds into their work.

The phenomenon reinforces Southern hip-hop’s role in shaping contemporary music while ensuring its classic tracks remain relevant for new generations.

Producers note how Southern samples provide instant recognition while creating fresh contexts. The practice pays homage to pioneers while building new sonic landscapes for current audiences.

Industry veterans emphasize how sampling maintains economic opportunities for legacy artists through publishing rights and renewed interest in original recordings.

Statistical analysis reveals increased streaming numbers for sampled tracks, demonstrating how current hits drive discovery of classic Southern hip-hop catalogs.

The sampling trend highlights Southern rap’s enduring influence on production techniques, with many 2024 releases adopting characteristics beyond just musical samples.