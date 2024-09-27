Top southern cities for affordable homes

As housing prices soar across the United States, many Americans find the dream of homeownership slipping further out of reach. However, there are still pockets in the South where owning a home is not only possible but also affordable. This article explores five southern cities where home listings are available for under $100,000, making them ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

1. Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, the capital of South Carolina, stands out as a prime location for those seeking affordable housing. The cost of living in Columbia is approximately 6% below the national average, making it an attractive option for first-time homebuyers. According to GoBankrates.com, there are currently 446 active real estate listings in the city, with 20 properties priced under $100,000. Columbia is also home to several educational institutions, including South Carolina State University and two HBCUs, Allen University and Benedict College. The city boasts a livability score of 79, according to AreaVibes.com, indicating a high quality of life.

2. Louisville, Kentucky

Known as the “Bourbon City,” Louisville is rich in culture and history. It hosts the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Roots101 African American Museum. The overall cost of living in Louisville is about 10.2% below the national average, making it an affordable city to reside in. Currently, there are 165 active home listings priced under $100,000, with housing costs running approximately 47% lower than the national average. This vibrant city is not only affordable but also steeped in history, being the hometown of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

3. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, a city with a rich African American heritage, has a livability score of 75. The cost of living here is about 10% less than the national average, making it an appealing choice for homebuyers. Realtor.com reports that there are 73 active home listings priced under $100,000. Tulsa is famously known for its historic Black Wall Street and the Greenwood Rising Museum, which celebrates the city’s significant African American history. Additionally, Tulsa features numerous Black-owned restaurants, contributing to its vibrant cultural scene.

4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, located along the Mississippi River, is home to Southern University and Louisiana State University. The city offers a cost of living that is 45% lower than the national average, making it a viable option for those looking to purchase a home. According to Redfin, there are currently 100 active listings for homes under $100,000. AreaVibes gives Baton Rouge a livability score of 69, indicating a decent quality of life.

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, known as the Home of the Blues, is another city where affordable housing is accessible. Out of 1,927 active listings, nearly 500 homes are available for under $100,000. According to Zillow.com, the average home price in Memphis is $148,000, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.4% from the previous year. This city not only offers affordable housing but also a rich musical heritage and vibrant culture.

For many young adults and families, the dream of homeownership can feel daunting in today’s economy. However, cities like Columbia, Louisville, Tulsa, Baton Rouge and Memphis provide affordable options for those looking to invest in their future. With lower costs of living and numerous listings under $100,000, these southern cities are worth considering for budget-conscious buyers.