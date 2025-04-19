Lenny Kravitz names Parisian home after his beloved mother

Lenny Kravitz, the multi-platinum rock musician and design enthusiast, has unveiled his extraordinary Parisian residence that serves as a living memorial to his late mother. Located in one of the city’s most distinguished neighborhoods, the home known as “Hotel de Roxie” represents far more than just another celebrity mansion – it embodies a deeply personal promise fulfilled.

A dream realized across generations

For over two decades, Kravitz has carefully crafted this space into a sanctuary that would have delighted his mother, Roxie Roker, the acclaimed actress renowned for her groundbreaking role in The Jeffersons. The naming of the residence carries profound emotional weight, as Paris represented an unrealized retirement dream for Roker before her passing. Kravitz’s dedication to maintaining this home reflects his commitment to honoring her legacy and bringing her unfulfilled aspirations to life through his own connection to the city.

The musician’s 22-year relationship with the property has transformed it into a remarkable exhibition of his evolving design sensibilities and cultural heritage. The home stands as testament to Kravitz’s dual identity as both music legend and serious design professional through his company, Kravitz Design.

Heritage and artistry on display

Within these historic walls, Kravitz has assembled an impressive collection that celebrates Black excellence and artistic achievement. The residence features striking photographs of influential Black figures, carefully positioned throughout various rooms. Prominent among these are images of legendary photographer Gordon Parks and boxing icon Muhammad Ali, creating a visual narrative of inspiration and cultural significance.

Perhaps most touching is the petit salon, affectionately designated as the “Roxie room.” This intimate space houses a collection of beautifully framed photographs of his mother from the late 1960s. Kravitz’s attention to detail extends to having these precious images framed by the same artisan who works with the Louvre museum, elevating these family mementos to deserved works of art.

Design philosophy in action

The musician’s approach to interior design reflects his eclectic musical style – bold, unexpected, and deeply authentic. His curation blends African artwork with European elegance, resulting in spaces that feel both cosmopolitan and deeply personal. One standout feature is the Swarovski crystal chandelier hanging majestically in the grand salon – notably one of Kravitz’s first creations under his design company.

The multifaceted artist regularly enriches his collection through explorations of Parisian flea markets and specialty boutiques. This practice allows him to discover unique pieces that contribute to the home’s distinctive character while supporting local artisans and sellers.

Personal sanctuaries within

In contrast to the vibrant social spaces, Kravitz‘s bedroom embraces a more restrained aesthetic. The minimalist approach creates a peaceful retreat from his often hectic professional life. Particularly meaningful are the Moroccan rugs adorning the floor – comfortable enough that Kravitz occasionally prefers sleeping on them rather than his bed, highlighting his preference for authenticity over convention.

The basement level reveals another facet of Kravitz’s personality, having been transformed into a club-like atmosphere that celebrates his musical roots. This multifunctional space allows the musician to entertain, create, and immerse himself in the artistic process without leaving the comfort of home.

Living legacy

More than a showcase of wealth or status, Hotel de Roxie represents something far more significant – a living tribute to family bonds that transcend time. Kravitz has created an environment where his mother’s presence is palpable, where her dreams continue to influence the present.

The musician’s dedication to maintaining this space as both a functional home and a memorial demonstrates how deeply personal loss can transform into creative expression. For Kravitz, the Parisian residence serves as both shelter and storyteller, continuously narrating his family’s journey through thoughtfully selected objects and intentional design choices.

Throughout the property, evidence of Kravitz’s heritage remains prominently displayed. The home continuously pays tribute to Kravitz’s ancestors, emphasizing how the physical space connects him to his roots while allowing him to forge his own design legacy.

The comprehensive tour of this extraordinary residence offers viewers a rare glimpse into the private world of an artist who has successfully translated his creative vision across multiple disciplines. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the home stands as a powerful reminder of how spaces can embody our deepest connections and most cherished memories.