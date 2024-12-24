Shreveport, Louisiana, invests $38M in affordable housing

On Dec. 18, leaders from Shreveport, Louisiana, gathered to celebrate a significant milestone for the Lakeside Gardens apartment complex, which is set to undergo a remarkable $38.1 million renovation. This investment marks a pivotal moment for the 55-year-old complex, originally established by Rev. Amos Terrell in 1969, and is seen as a crucial step towards revitalizing the local Black community.

Importance of the renovation

The planned renovations at Lakeside Gardens have been met with enthusiasm from local political figures. Louisiana State Senator Sam Jenkins expressed his satisfaction with the investment, stating to Black Enterprise, “This is a welcome change. I am extremely pleased that we are continuing to invest in the urban core, the inner-city areas. We know this is an area that won’t be abandoned. Families will live here, be safe and have a nice environment.” His sentiments reflect a broader commitment to improving living conditions in Shreveport.

Developer Jasmine Winston-Wilson highlighted the urgency of these renovations, noting, per Black Enterprise, “Given the age of the property and lack of upgrades, it was becoming increasingly difficult to provide quality affordable housing. Without these renovations, Lakeside Gardens would cease to exist. These renovations allow us to continue to serve generations to come.” This statement underscores the necessity of maintaining and upgrading affordable housing options in the area.

Enhancing community living

As part of the renovation project, 22 new units will be added, increasing the total number of apartments to 110. This expansion is particularly important in light of recent challenges faced by the city, including a series of fires at abandoned apartment complexes. Such incidents have raised concerns about safety and the need for secure housing options.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arcenaux addressed the issue of abandoned properties, stating that the fires are often a result of landlords neglecting their responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of private property owners in maintaining their buildings, stating to KTAL News, “The security for private property lies with private property owners. We are continuing to patrol, but when you have abandoned structures, sometimes you have problems with this.” This highlights the critical role that property management plays in community safety.

Addressing housing challenges

In light of the ongoing issues with abandoned properties, the city is taking steps to ensure that Lakeside Gardens does not fall victim to the same fate. Mayor Arcenaux noted that many complexes are scheduled for demolition due to failure to meet occupancy standards. He expressed concern over the financial difficulties faced by landlords, stating, “[They’re] behind on mortgages. So collecting fines is really very, very doubtful. Most of this is at the city’s expense.” This situation calls for a strategic approach to housing management and community development.

Learning from successful models

To combat the challenges faced by Shreveport, experts suggest looking towards successful housing models, such as the social housing programs in Montgomery County, Maryland. These programs have been praised for their ability to create inclusive communities and reduce poverty concentration. Massachusetts State Representative Mike Connolly noted that the Montgomery County initiative has inspired similar efforts in his state, aiming to develop mixed-income housing projects that can serve as a model for others.

According to Chelsea Andrews, executive director of Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission, the integration of various housing strategies has allowed for aggressive development and the creation of inclusive communities. This approach could provide valuable insights for Shreveport as it navigates its housing challenges.

The $38.1 million renovation of Lakeside Gardens is more than just an investment in infrastructure; it represents a commitment to the future of Shreveport’s Black community. As local leaders rally around this project, it is hoped that it will serve as a catalyst for further improvements in affordable housing and community development. By learning from successful models and prioritizing the needs of residents, Shreveport can pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.