ATL Roundup: Young Thug allowed home, Quavo honored, and West Egg closing

Young Thug allowed back

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker of Fulton County Superior Court changed Young Thug‘s probation terms on Wednesday, allowing him to spend up to two weeks at a time at his Atlanta home, provided there are no infractions during the rapper’s first three years of probation. Young Thug is permitted to visit his house up to four times a year, according to Whitaker. Additionally, Young Thug must give his probation authorities at least five days’ notice before returning home.

West Egg is closing for good

After more than 20 years of serving the Atlanta community, West Egg Cafe in West Midtown will close its doors Dec. 29. Known for its Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch options, this brunch establishment on Howell Mill Road has been a local mainstay. The proprietors said a notable drop in in-person dining during the pandemic led to the closing decision.

Hawks with a chance to head to Vegas

Tonight, Dec. 11, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks travel to New York to face the Knicks in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas. The Hawks have won six of their last seven games. They also defeated the Knicks last month.

Quavo honored by Variety

Quavo was recently honored by Variety magazine as the Humanitarian of the Year during the eighth annual Hitmakers Brunch in Hollywood. The Grammy-nominated performer was recognized for his contributions to fighting gun violence. After losing his nephew Takeoff to gun violence in October 2022, Quavo has made stopping gun violence his mission.

Host and headliner announced for New Year’s Eve Peach Drop

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Wednesday that Underground Atlanta would again host the city’s traditional New Year’s Eve celebration. Big Boi, half of the Atlanta hip-hop group OutKast, will headline. American rock group Neon Trees and singer-songwriter RES will also perform. Ryan Cameron will host.

Fried leaves Atlanta

Max Fried agreed to a $218M, eight-year contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, two days after the team lost Juan Soto to the rival Mets. Fried’s contract is the biggest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history, $1M more than David Price’s seven-year deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2016 season. A person familiar with the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not final, said Fried’s agreement, first reported by ESPN, was subject to a successful physical.