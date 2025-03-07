Lil Baby incites debate by naming top 5 rappers in Atlanta

Lil Baby flipped social media over when the rapper named off his top five emcees in his Atlanta hometown.

And it wasn’t just who he named off as the best in Hot-lanta; it was the order in which he enumerated the emcees that has some folks bothered.

The 30-year-old “Drip Too Hard” spitter had been making the rounds with the top podcasts to promote his new album WHAM when the subject of the best Atlanta rappers was broached.

Lil Baby humbly puts himself at the 5 spot

Lil Baby, née Dominique Armani Jones, wasn’t too keen about naming himself the best rapper in the ATL during his visit with the “DeepCut podcast,” so he placed himself at No. 5.

“That’s hard because I don’t know how to rank myself,” he said.

The podcast host Vic Blends limited Lil Baby to four artists to choose from, plus himself. Nevertheless, his ranking sparked an internet inferno immediately.

Lil Baby lists the other 4 best rappers in the ATL

The rapper named off the four of the biggest names in the city over the past 20 years. He put Playboi Carti at the four spot, then 21 Savage at three, with Young Thug taking second place. The fact that Lil Baby named Future as the current king of the Atlanta rap scene was not lost on rap fans as Future is a frequent collaborator.

“Future, Slime, Savage then Carti,” Lil Baby said. “For sure.”

While Baby wasn’t given other names to choose from, he included the likes of Gunna, Migos and Outkast as other transcendent spitters in the modern era from the A.

Many hip-hop fans expressed dismay at Lil Baby’s list

“Future over Young thug is criminal,” said one fan, while a second opined, “21 over carti in the year of two thousand and twenty five.”

A third fan chastised Lil Baby, saying, “He forgot to rank Gunna that taught him How to rap,” while a fourth user said, “Switch savage with Carti and this list is perfect.”

One rap fan stood in accord with Baby over the list. “carti over 21 and he right,” the person said.

And many others chimed in: