Lil Baby denies responsibility for 2 teen deaths

Lil Baby fires back at the Atlanta Police Department who blame him for setting off a violent chain of events that led to the shooting of six people, including two deaths.

An APD official claims that the Atlanta-born and bred rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, has affiliations with the 4PF (Four Pockets Full) gang. APD Major Ralph Woolfolk said in the spring of 2024, Lil Baby made the unwise decision to film a music video in the neighborhood known to be populated by a rival gang, called Only My Family (OMF).

Atlanta police blame Lil Baby for fatal shootings

Three people were shot on the set of the video in May 2024, according to Atlanta First News, which the APD assert led to retaliatory shootings in the ensuing months, including the July 2024 shooting death of two innocent 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old, the latter who survived, according to Forbes.

Lil Baby, 30, assured his 23 million Instagram followers that he was “overly good” and there is no warrant for his arrest.

Lil Baby responds to the APD

“Thanks for all the concerns,” Lil Baby penned on his IG story post. “Please don’t be misinformed by fake news!!”

Continuing in a subsequent Instagram story post, Lil Baby told his fans not to listen to the APD and the news media.

“Y’all stop sending them fake false rumors around to people,” he stated. “Them lies no truth in it.” He was a bit more frustrated by the rumor than Baby was, noting that people put too high a price on social media clicks. “Social media have y’all passing around fake narratives of people.”

APD vows to hold Lil Baby responsible

The day before, Woolfolk said he and his department will “work relentlessly” to connect Lil Baby to the murders and shootings.

“Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults,” Woolfolk explained. “And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been.” The major also announced plans to hold Baby accountable for the role he played in the May 2024 incident. “This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable.”