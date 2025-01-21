Lil Baby admits mental struggles during 2022 release

In a Jan. 19 interview with Complex, rapper Lil Baby shared his thoughts on the release of his third studio album, It’s Only Me. Despite the album’s commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Lil Baby revealed that he was not in the right mental state to create music at the time of its release.

Struggles with the creative process

Reflecting on his experience, Lil Baby expressed dissatisfaction with the album, stating, “I didn’t even want to put It’s Only Me out at the time, because I wasn’t ready.” He emphasized that the songs on the album did not resonate with him personally, describing them as tracks he made under pressure from his label, Quality Control Records.

“Those were songs I was just making, but it was nothing that I really loved, and nothing I even really liked,” he explained. This sentiment highlights the often unseen pressures artists face in the music industry, where commercial expectations can overshadow personal creativity.

Label pressure and artistic integrity

During the interview, Lil Baby mentioned a “back and forth” with his label, which urged him to release the album despite his reservations. This situation is not uncommon in the music industry, where record labels often prioritize financial success over an artist’s creative vision.

“So I just dropped, but I wasn’t in the right headspace to drop at all,” he continued in the Complex interview. “I hated those songs.” This candid admission sheds light on the emotional toll that the creative process can take on artists, particularly when they feel compelled to produce work that does not reflect their true artistic intentions.

Commercial success vs. personal satisfaction

Despite his struggles with the album, It’s Only Me achieved significant commercial success. In its first week, the album earned 216,000 album-equivalent units, with 6,500 being pure album sales. Additionally, it garnered an impressive 288.97 million official streams, marking it as the third-highest one-week stream figure for an album released in 2022.

This juxtaposition of commercial success and personal dissatisfaction raises important questions about the nature of success in the music industry. While Lil Baby’s album resonated with fans and achieved high sales, the artist himself felt disconnected from the work.

Looking Forward

As Lil Baby continues to evolve as an artist, he is now in a different creative process. He mentioned that some songs from It’s Only Me still hold value for him, but he prefers not to revisit them.

“You know how some music could take you to a time and place, and you don’t even want to go to that place anymore?” he said. This statement reflects a common sentiment among artists who grow and change over time, often leaving behind earlier works that no longer resonate with their current self.

Lil Baby’s revelations about his experience during the release of It’s Only Me serve as a reminder of the complexities artists face in balancing commercial demands with personal authenticity. As he moves forward in his career, fans can look forward to seeing how his evolving mindset influences his future projects.