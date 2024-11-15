ATL roundup: Lil Durk hires Ga lawyer, dad saves twins from fire, UGA must win

Lil Durk has officially been indicted on murder-for-hire charges, and for his defense, he is getting the best of the best. Lil Durk has chosen the “Billion-dollar lawyer,” renowned Atlanta criminal defense attorney Drew Findling, to defend him. He has a stellar track record, having defended celebrities like Offset, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Quavo, NBA YoungBoy, Waka Flocka Flame, and most notably Donald Trump.

Man saves his twins

A Georgia man named Jermaine Robinson is fighting for his life after he saved his twin children’s lives. On the morning of November 12, his house in Hiram, Georgia, caught on fire, and he immediately sprung into action to save his kids’ lives. He ran back into the home and pulled out his twin children, ultimately saving their lives. He collapsed in a trail of blood after the kids were safe and his home was destroyed. Robinson was airlifted to a hospital, where he is being treated for third-degree burns on 50% of his body. We celebrate this hero, and we are praying for a speedy recovery.

University of Georgia on the brink of missing College Football Playoff

After Georgia’s shocking loss to Ole Miss last weekend, the College Football Playoff committee dropped them down big. Georgia fell nine spots to number 12 on the AP Top 25, behind No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss. With two defeats on their record already, Georgia has to win out to even make the playoffs. That will be easier said than done as on Saturday November 16, they face No. 7 Tennessee without their star running back Trevor Etienne.

Atlanta sports upset This has been a crazy week for Atlanta in terms of sports upsets. Yesterday, November 14, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the University of Georgia in women’s basketball for the first time in 50 years. Last Saturday, Nov. 9, we saw Atlanta United defeat Messi and Inter Miami in one of the biggest upsets in MLS history. Also, last Saturday, Georgia Tech knocked off the undefeated University of Miami in one of the biggest upsets of the college season thus far. And how can we forget about the Atlanta Hawks beating the defending champion Boston Celtics without their star point guard Trae Young.

Kennesaw State University fires successful head coach Kennesaw State has fired head coach Brian Bohannon after a 1-8 start in the program’s first FBS season. Bohannon has been with Kennesaw State’s football team since its inception nearly a decade ago. He led Kennesaw State to four FCS Playoff appearances and a 72-38 record since the program was founded in 2015. Just a few weeks ago, he led the Owls to their first FBS win versus Liberty, which was also the second-biggest upset in college football this year. Seems a little premature. For the remaining three games of the season, Chandler Burks, the co-offensive coordinator, will be the interim head coach. The former quarterback, who is 28 years old, will be the FBS’s youngest head coach.