The Atlanta roundup: The Peach Drop is back, Hawks rookie goes off, and more

The Peach Drop is back

An Atlanta tradition will be returning. The iconic New Year’s Eve Peach Drop will return to Underground Atlanta this year. This comes after reports that the Atlanta City Council approved a $650K agreement with Live Nation Entertainment that will help with production costs needed to fund the event. The Peach Drop features an 800-pound peach that falls from a 138-foot tower to countdown to the new year. This event attracts people from all over the state to Atlanta as a New Year’s Eve tourist attraction, with approximately 50K attendees each year.

The Hawks drafted a star

The Atlanta Hawks arguably have the least talked about number one overall pick in NBA history. However, if he continues to play as he has, this may not remain the case for long. In his preseason debut last night, Zaccharie Risacher finished with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists (including a no-look behind his legs pass) in only 22 minutes. The Hawks also secured a win with a last-second three-pointer from Seth Lundy to start the preseason on a high note.

Metro Atlanta becomes refuge from Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has already made landfall in Florida with severe consequences. The storm’s intensity is evident from the closure of Disney World. There have been sightings of tornadoes, and the hurricane. has officially been classified as a category 5. The storm is expected to impact South Georgia as well, prompting residents from Florida and South Georgia to evacuate to Metro Atlanta in large numbers. Metro Atlanta is not expected to experience significant effects from the hurricane beyond increased traffic this week due to the influx of evacuees.

University of Georgia player arrested

UGA wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested this morning on charges of battery and assault against an unborn child. Head coach of Georgia, Kirby Smart, has already announced that Young will be suspended indefinitely. He is now the seventh player from the University of Georgia to be arrested in the past year.