The Atlanta Roundup: Freddie Freeman named MVP, driest month ever, and more

Freddie Freeman named MVP

Former Braves star Freddie Freeman was named World Series MVP after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games. Freeman, drafted by Atlanta in 2007, played 12 seasons with the Braves, including winning the 2021 World Series. He was a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and Gold Glove winner in 2018 with Atlanta.

Atlanta’s driest month ever

According to the National Weather Service, October was one of the driest months in Atlanta’s history since record-keeping began in 1878. A drizzle on Oct. 30 ended the city’s 30-day drought, though the moisture was insufficient for monitoring stations to measure. The NWS reports this October may tie October 1963 as the city’s driest calendar month. The 30-day dry streak tied Atlanta’s eighth-longest on record. The city’s longest rainless period was 44 days in October-November 2016.

The University of Georgia vs. University of Florida update

During stadium renovations, the annual Georgia-Florida football rivalry will relocate from Jacksonville for two years. The teams will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2026 before moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in 2027. Jacksonville’s stadium, which opened in 1998, will undergo improvements, including a redesigned West Stadium Club, expanded Hall of Fame Club, new home team locker room, and establishment of Bar 76.

Messi, Miami face Atlanta United here on Saturday, Nov. 2

Atlanta United faces Inter Miami in a must-win playoff game Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miami, led by Lionel Messi, won Game 1, 2-1, with Saba Lobzhanidze scoring Atlanta’s goal. Officials expect more than 70,000 fans.

Four Seasons active shooter identified

Atlanta police identified Dr. Jay Berger, a retired eye specialist with a history of mental episodes, as the suspect who barricaded himself at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29. Police say he fired rounds through walls, door, and balcony during a standoff before SWAT officers captured him.