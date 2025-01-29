Companies continuing DEI policies

Many companies have ended their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives despite initial support following George Floyd’s murder. However, some large corporations and organizations, including Delta Air Lines and the Cleveland Cavaliers, say they remain committed despite political pressure and federal pushback to remove such programs.

“DEI is not something that’s going to stop at Delta Air Lines,” said Eric Hendricks, Delta’s director of pilot outreach, noting that the airline still has recruiting and training events for marginalized groups scheduled throughout the year. “We’re pressing on,” Hendricks said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, which implemented DEI policies in their front office in 2019, is also maintaining these initiatives.

“It is just how we go about things,” said Kevin Clayton, the Cavs’ executive vice president, chief equity and impact officer. “We believe that everybody in our organization, every person in our community, is part of our diversity, equity and inclusion story. So it’s not about any one group. This work is about humanity. We know that our platform is one that can uplift our community — everyone in our community.”

Companies maintaining DEI initiatives:

Costco

Shareholders rejected a proposal to evaluate potential risks associated with DEI initiatives. The board emphasized its commitment to respect and inclusion.

JPMorgan Chase

CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to DEI, stating they will continue engaging with diverse communities despite criticism.

Apple

Apple’s board urged shareholders to reject a proposal challenging its DEI efforts, reinforcing that ethical business practices and inclusivity are central to its culture.

Pinterest

CEO Bill Ready defended the company’s DEI stance, highlighting its focus on inclusivity through AI and content diversity.

Microsoft

Chief Diversity Officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre reaffirmed the company’s commitment to DEI, noting its significance in career growth and workplace culture.

e.l.f. Beauty

The company has gained attention for its diverse leadership, with a board composed of 78% women and 44% people of color.

Goldman Sachs

CEO David Solomon stated that diversity remains a key consideration for clients navigating workforce and business challenges.

Cisco

CEO Chuck Robbins defended DEI at Davos, emphasizing that diverse perspectives are essential for problem-solving and business success.

Delta Air Lines

Chief legal officer Peter Carter stated during a recent earnings call that the company has no plans to change its DEI policies.

Salesforce

CEO Marc Benioff pledged to protect employees from discrimination, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace.