The Atlanta roundup: Apalachee school shooter indicted, Jimmy Carter votes

Colt Gray Indicted

A Barrow County grand jury has officially indicted Colt Gray in connection with the Apalachee school shooting. This means the jury found sufficient evidence for his case to proceed to trial. The Barrow County grand jury also indicted his father, Colin Gray. Colt Gray faces 55 charges, while his father faces 29 charges. The mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, occurred last month, and it left four people dead and another nine injured.

Jimmy Carter votes at 100

Earlier this month, the only former President from Georgia turned 100. Back in August, former President Jimmy Carter said he wanted to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, and today, he fulfilled his dream during Georgia’s early voting period. Voting began on Oct. 15, and voting records were broken on the first day, as over 250K people voted before polls closed.

The Cobb Galleria Centre is expanding

The Cobb Galleria Centre has announced a major expansion and renovation, with construction starting in fall 2025 and completion expected in 2027. The project will include a new grand entryway, a junior ballroom, outdoor courtyards, and 13K square feet of modern meeting space. The Cobb Galleria Centre was originally built in 1994.

Wellstar Atlanta will be renovated

On Thursday, Wellstar Health System announced that the former Atlanta Medical Center campus would be renovated after closing in 2022. The announcement comes nearly two years after the hospital closed and the entire building remained unoccupied. The Atlanta City Council and Mayor Andre Dickens unanimously approved the land-use plan in September. The Integral Group, located in Atlanta, will lead the reconstruction.

UGA vs GA Tech has a new arena

The 2025 game between Georgia and Georgia Tech will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will face off on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time in history. In 2026, the rivalry game will be played in Athens; then, the teams will return to face each other at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Georgia Tech’s campus in 2027.

“We always enjoy playing in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. “This move will only enhance the long-standing tradition of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game and will provide another outstanding event for our fans.”