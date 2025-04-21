Hollywood stars share heartfelt tributes to Pope Francis

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Easter Monday (21.04.25). The actress, known for her role in “Sister Act” where she portrayed a singer hiding in a convent, expressed her admiration for the late religious leader.

The Catholic world was plunged into mourning after the Pontiff passed away on Monday morning aged 88 following a stint of ill health, including a battle with double pneumonia and bronchitis, and the ‘Sister Act’ star has shared a photo of herself with the pope as she praised his “love of humanity and laughter”.

She wrote on Instagram: “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and non believer. He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity + Laughter.(sic)” Goldberg had previously met Pope Francis during a special audience at the Vatican in recent years.

Antonio Banderas also paid tribute to the late Pontiff. The Spanish actor, who has portrayed religious figures throughout his film career, shared his thoughts on social media.

He shared a photo of them shaking hands and wrote: “Pope Francis has died – a man who at the head of the Catholic Church showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people. @franciscus #RIP (sic)” Banderas had met with Pope Francis during a private audience where they discussed humanitarian work.

Eva Longoria simply shared a photo of the pope waving alongside a prayer emoji, while Russell Crowe shared a photo of the Rome skyline. These subtle tributes reflected the solemn mood felt across the entertainment industry following the news.

He tweeted: “A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful.” Crowe, who famously starred in “Gladiator” which was filmed in Rome, has maintained a connection to the city throughout his career.

Adjoa Andoh described the pope’s death as a big “loss”. The British actress, known for her role in “Bridgerton,” expressed her sadness at the Pope’s passing.

“RIP Pope Francis [heart emoji] Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalized,” the ‘Bridgerton’ actress wrote via Instagram. “What a loss.[Prayer emoji]” Andoh had previously spoken about her appreciation for interfaith dialogue in various interviews.

The Pope was last seen in public on Easter Sunday (20.04.25) when he appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, telling the crowds: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” before being driven around the square in his popemobile. This final public appearance came just hours before his death.

However, his annual Easter address was delivered by a member of the clergy. This deviation from tradition had raised concerns about his health among Vatican observers and the faithful worldwide.

The Vatican broke the news of his death on Monday morning. The announcement came after Pope Francis had led the Catholic Church for many years, having been elected following the resignation of his predecessor.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.” This formal announcement triggered the traditional mourning period in the Catholic Church.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.” Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was the first pope from the Americas.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.” Throughout his papacy, Francis was known for his emphasis on mercy, environmental concerns, and outreach to those on the peripheries of society.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.” The conclave to elect his successor is expected to begin soon, as per Vatican protocols.