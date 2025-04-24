Cam’ron defends Shannon Sharpe after rape lawsuit filing

Rap icon Cam’ron has come to the defense of embattled NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe after he was sued for $50 million for allegedly raping a young woman on two occasions.

Cam, the co-host of the popular “It Is What It Is” with Mase, denounced the woman’s civil lawsuit as a “shakedown.” Moreover, she said the woman devised an intricate trap that ensnared Sharpe, who is the co-host of ESPN’s “First Take” and creator of his ultra-popular podcasts “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap.”

Cam’ron said he cannot be trapped the way Shannon Sharpe allegedly was

“I been out here shaking and juggling these b—-es since 20-years-old. I know what you up to,” Cam’ron said. “I know when a b—h trying to bait me in the text message to say some dumb s–t. I ain’t writing back. ‘You right.’ I ain’t writing nothing back. You can’t get me to write a damn thing back when I see what’s going on.”

Cam’ron said Shannon Sharpe should have been more discerning

Cam, however, indirectly insinuates that Sharpe should have been more sophisticated in discerning that the woman was allegedly setting him up for a financial windfall.

“You gotta read the signs. Like, ‘I don’t want to get choked.’ That ain’t something you usually say. You don’t usually talk to me like this. Why you talking to me like this now?”

Shannon Sharpe adamantly refutes the accuser’s claims

Sharpe, 56, has vehemently and categorically denied that he raped and abused the plaintiff, who was 19 when he met her at a gym in Los Angeles and began a years-long sexual relationship.

His attorney, Lanny Davis, accused the woman of an “egregious attempt” at “blackmail.”

“He [Sharpe] stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court,” he said, according to the BBC.

Cam’ron hopes Shannon Sharpe doesn’t get fired by Disney

Cam, né Cameron Giles, said on the podcast he hopes Sharpe doesn’t lose his cushy, high-paying gig at ESPN, which is owned by Disney.

“I hope that Disney does keep him. I’m rooting for him because I do believe this is a shakedown,” he said. “But, when you start getting the video evidence and audio evidence and text messages and this that and the third, that’s crazy.”

Accuser’s attorney Tony Buzbee said more evidence is forthcoming

Famed attorney Tony Buzbee said his client has ample more evidence of rape and abuse that he intends to share with the public should the situation warrant it.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,'” Buzbee said on his Instagram page.