Carson Beck, former UGA QB, chooses new school

Carson Beck has a new home. Time will tell if it will be a positive or negative one for the University of Georgia, but the move will impact college football in some capacity. For the last season of his college career, Carson Beck announced on X that he will be taking his talents to South Beach and playing for the Miami Hurricanes.

After getting hurt in the first half of the SEC Championship Game vs. Texas, Jacksonville, Fla., native Beck had surgery in late December to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He did not play in the Georgia Bulldogs’ 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. ESPN reports that Beck will likely miss spring practice as he recovers from the surgery and won’t be allowed to throw until March. However, he should be cleared to participate in summer workouts before the season begins.

Carson Beck is an interesting prospect. Before this season started, Carson was high on NFL draft boards and one of the reasons that UGA was favored to win the College Football Playoffs. He was supposed to be a first-round pick, and some outlets had him as the first quarterback off the board, which means they are the best quarterback in all of college football. Yes, some people had him rated better than Shedeur Sanders. But that proved quickly to not be the case, and as UGA’s season spiraled with some embarrassing losses, so did his draft stock. So, it’s really not too surprising Beck chose to come back to school for another year.

The real question is will this move benefit Miami. Miami was on the outside looking in of the CFP, just missing it as the 13th seed. Because the Hurricanes failed to make the playoffs, a lot viewed the season as a failure. But regardless of their record, Miami did have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Cam Ward. In fact, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and is a potential first pick in this year’s draft, so obviously a lot of other people believe that as well. He won’t be an easy act to replace.

Carson Beck can’t come to Miami and ruin their season, like he did at UGA this year. Miami has expectations to build off this season and make the 2026 College Football Playoffs. That can only happen if they have a QB playing at the same level or even greater than Ward did in 2024. Is Beck someone who can play at Heisman levels? We truly do not know, especially since he will be joining a new team and system. But if history is any indicator, Miami Hurricane fans could regret this come playoff time.