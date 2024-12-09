College football’s historic playoff expansion debuts with power shift

The College Football Playoff unveiled its groundbreaking 12-team format, dramatically altering the championship landscape as Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State secured coveted first-round byes.

The expanded field, selected by a 13-member committee, features five conference champions and seven at-large teams. Only the four highest-ranked conference champions qualified for top seeds and quarterfinal byes.

“We aimed to create both opportunity and excellence,” said committee chair Warde Manuel. “The format rewards conference success while maintaining space for deserving at-large teams.”

The complete seeding:

1. Oregon (13-0)

2. Georgia (11-2)

3. Boise State (12-1)

4. Arizona State (11-2)

5. Texas (11-2)

6. Penn State (11-2)

7. Notre Dame (11-1)

8. Ohio State (10-2)

9. Tennessee (10-2)

10. Indiana (11-1)

11. SMU (11-2)

12. Clemson (10-3)

SMU’s inclusion despite losing the ACC championship to Clemson sparked debate. The committee chose SMU over traditional power Alabama, citing their strong performance in the narrow championship loss.

“The quality of play demonstrated by SMU throughout the season and in the championship game warranted their selection,” Manuel said. “Every decision balanced season-long performance with championship outcomes.”

First-round games begin Dec. 20-21 at higher-seeded teams’ home stadiums:

– Clemson at Texas

– Indiana at Notre Dame

– SMU at Penn State

– Tennessee at Ohio State

Winners advance to quarterfinals at major bowls, facing top seeds:

– Ohio State/Tennessee vs. Oregon (Fiesta)

– Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia (Rose)

– SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State (Peach)

– Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State (Sugar)

Semifinals follow Jan. 9-10 at the Cotton and Orange Bowls. The championship game occurs Jan. 20 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The expansion represents the most significant change to college football’s postseason since the Bowl Championship Series launched in 1998. The move addresses long-standing criticism about access and representation in the national championship race.

“This format opens doors for programs that historically faced barriers to championship contention,” said college football analyst Marcus Thompson. “The inclusion of Boise State as a top-four seed demonstrates the system’s potential for disrupting traditional power structures.”

The expanded playoff structure brings substantial revenue increases. Industry experts project the new format could generate over $2 billion in annual media rights and ticket sales, doubling current figures.

participating schools receive larger shares of playoff revenue, with estimates suggesting quarterfinalists could earn $4 million more than under the previous system.

Athletes welcome the expanded opportunity despite potential concerns about additional games. “More teams getting a shot at the title creates excitement across college football,” said Oregon quarterback James Wilson. “Players dream of competing for championships, and this format gives more of us that chance.”

Power Five conferences express mixed reactions to the new structure. While some celebrate increased access, others worry about regular season devaluation. Group of Five conferences unanimously support the change, viewing it as a path to greater national relevance.

The system faces ongoing evaluation regarding scheduling, player safety and competitive balance. Administrators plan to review impact on academic calendars and athletic department resources after the inaugural season.

Some advocate for further expansion to 16 teams, while others suggest modifications to selection criteria. The current format includes a five-year commitment, allowing time to assess effectiveness before potential adjustments.

As teams prepare for the first expanded playoff, the college football landscape enters uncharted territory. Traditional powers adapt to new challenges while emerging programs see fresh opportunities for national prominence.

The expansion marks college football’s most significant postseason change, creating new paths to the title while maintaining emphasis on regular-season excellence. Success of the format could influence future developments across collegiate athletics.