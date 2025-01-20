ESPN’s Holly Rowe: Who’s winning the national championship?

Holly Rowe has become a sports reporting icon at ESPN because of her versatility and dexterity in dispensing invaluable information on multiple sports from football to the WNBA.

In Atlanta for the Allstate Party for the Playoffs in advance of the national championship game, Rowe assessed how both the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish could win the title.

Rowe said she was excited to watch the T.I. concert at the exclusive soiree, and she is pumped up to see the national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Oh no, I’m ready for T.I. Like, I’m ready. I’ve got all the moves. I’m ready for T.I. So this is gonna be a lot of fun, absolutely,” she exclaimed.

Unlike most sports pundits, who tended to focus on Ohio State’s explosive offense and Notre Dame’s physicality, Rowe believes the title game winner will control the line of scrimmage.

“I’ll give you the most boring answer ever, but I believe that’s how the game will play out — the line of scrimmage. I think the entire game boils down to: can Notre Dame’s offensive line handle the [Buckeyes’] defensive front,” Rowe said.

“Ohio State’s defensive front has wreaked havoc on all the teams they’ve played so far in the playoff. So if the offensive front of Notre Dame can handle the pressure, we’re going to have a ball game.

“If they can’t, you know, the Buckeyes are going to be going home to Columbus happy.”