Issa Rae hits the field as new MLS owner

Issa Rae has been practicing her own soccer skills after becoming part-owner of an MLS side. The actress joins a growing trend of celebrities investing in professional sports teams, with celebrity sports ownership becoming increasingly popular across major leagues.

The “Insecure” actress and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems were recently announced as part-owners of San Diego FC and the 40-year-old star admitted she doesn’t think she’d currently fare too well on the pitch against her business partner because the “Free Mind” hitmaker was raised in the UK, where people go “crazy” for the sport. Soccer remains the most popular sport globally, with fans spanning across continents and cultures.

“We were talking about how different [soccer] is in the UK. They get crazy,” Issa told People magazine when asked who would win in a game between her and Tems. “Even me going out there and observing a game at a bar, I saw a fight break out, so she might take it. I’m not going to lie. So I’m practicing to get to her level.” British soccer culture is indeed known for its passionate and sometimes rowdy fan atmosphere.

Issa thinks soccer is “competitive in the best way” and is already finding working in the sports world “extremely” different to TV and entertainment. The MLS has experienced remarkable growth over recent years, attracting international talent and expanding its reach.

She explained: “Soccer, what makes it so fun is one, it’s a sporting event. It’s live, it’s active. There’s so much. I guess the only similarity [with TV] is the teamwork. Sports team ownership represents a significant diversification for entertainment industry figures looking to expand their business portfolios.

“You have to be in sync to be able to play the best game, maybe make the best show, but generally it’s so lively. So it’s competitive in the best way. And while there are moments of competition in the TV world, you don’t get to really see who’s on top. There’s a clear winner in soccer and [with] TV, it’s debatable. MLS matches provide immediate results and standings, unlike the sometimes subjective nature of television success.

“I’ve seen ‘Insecure’ be put in all these brackets. And it varies. There’s no one clear ‘Black girl show’ winner.” Rae’s series “Insecure” garnered critical acclaim throughout its run on HBO, establishing her as a major force in entertainment.

The Barbie actress explained the chance to take on ownership of the team “came about via an opportunity” after she got “curious” about the US league. San Diego FC represents one of the newest franchises in Major League Soccer, continuing the league’s expansion strategy.

“I’ve watched soccer, mostly internationally, and I was curious about MLS and I got asked to join the team,” she said. International soccer has traditionally drawn more attention than domestic leagues in the United States, but MLS continues to build its reputation and fanbase.

“I met Tom [Penn, the CEO], and I’m part of a group with Kwamena [Afful, founding director of Pave Investments] and Tems, and it’s just exciting to take part.” Women’s representation in sports ownership provides important diversity in perspective and approach to team management.

San Diego FC previously hailed Issa as a “trailblazer” with “visionary leadership.” The team is preparing for its inaugural season, with significant investments in facilities, player acquisition, and community development underway.

“A trailblazer in the entertainment industry and advocate for empowering underrepresented communities, Issa Rae will bring her visionary leadership and passion for culture and community to SDFC as the Club prepares for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer,” they shared on Instagram when announcing her involvement with the side. Social media played a key role in spreading awareness of Rae’s new venture.

Rae‘s investment comes at a time when San Diego is experiencing significant growth in professional sports, positioning itself as a major market for soccer. The city has embraced soccer culture enthusiastically, creating an ideal environment for a new MLS franchise.

Sports business experts believe that Rae’s involvement could help attract a more diverse fanbase to MLS, particularly among viewers who follow her entertainment career. Celebrity ownership often brings increased media attention and cross-promotional opportunities that benefit both the team and the league.

The partnership between entertainment figures and sports franchises continues to reshape how teams connect with fans and build community engagement. Rae‘s creative background may bring fresh perspectives to marketing, fan experience, and community outreach efforts for the new franchise.