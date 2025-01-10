Lamar Manigo’s winning return ignites Shaw football program

Shaw University‘s football program is entering an exciting new chapter with the return of Lamar Manigo as head coach of the Bears. His appointment, said HBCU Sports and Black Enterprise, signals a strategic move to elevate the program’s competitive edge while maintaining its rich legacy of athletic and academic excellence.

A proven leader returns home

Manigo’s return to Shaw marks a full-circle moment in his coaching journey. His previous tenure as offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2021 was marked by record-breaking offensive performances that established new benchmarks for the program. Under his guidance, the Bears consistently ranked among the conference’s top offensive units.

Most recently, Manigo demonstrated his leadership prowess at Virginia State University, where he served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His innovative offensive strategies and player development expertise were instrumental in Virginia State’s remarkable 2024 season, which saw the team secure the number one seed in the CIAA championship game.

Building on a foundation of excellence

The appointment reflects Shaw University’s commitment to maintaining its position as a cornerstone institution in collegiate athletics. During his previous tenure, Manigo’s offensive schemes revolutionized the Bears’ attacking capabilities, establishing school records and fostering an environment where student-athletes could thrive both on and off the field.

His coaching philosophy emphasizes holistic development, combining athletic excellence with academic achievement. This approach aligns perfectly with Shaw’s mission to cultivate well-rounded student-athletes who excel in all aspects of their collegiate experience.

Vision for the future

The Bears’ new chapter under Manigo’s leadership promises to blend traditional values with modern coaching techniques. His track record suggests a future where innovative offensive strategies will be complemented by strong character development and academic excellence.

Athletic Director George Knox and the university administration have expressed confidence in Manigo’s ability to lead the program forward. The anticipation surrounding his return reflects the community’s trust in his vision and leadership capabilities.

The road ahead

Shaw University has scheduled a press conference for Jan. 21, where Manigo will outline his comprehensive strategy for the program. The event will provide insight into his plans for building upon Shaw’s athletic legacy while preparing student-athletes for success beyond the gridiron.

As Shaw University football enters this new era, the focus remains on creating an environment where excellence is not just encouraged but expected. Manigo’s return represents more than just a coaching appointment; it symbolizes a commitment to upholding the university’s tradition of developing leaders through athletics.

The Shaw Bears stand poised to begin this exciting new chapter, with a leader who understands both the program’s rich history and its potential for future greatness. Under Manigo’s guidance, the university looks forward to fostering an environment where athletic achievement and academic excellence continue to go hand in hand.