Conservative attack ends Black student academic program in LA schools

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has made the controversial decision to terminate a $120 million academic initiative aimed at supporting Black students. This decision follows a complaint filed by the Virginia-based conservative organization, Parents Defending Education, which argued that the Black Student Achievement Plan was unconstitutional and violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by providing race-based educational support.

Background of the Black Student Achievement Plan

Established in 2021, the Black Student Achievement Plan was designed to address systemic inequities faced by Black students in the LAUSD. The program aimed to enhance educational outcomes by adding counselors, funding selected schools, and improving curriculum and employee training. Advocates of the program have praised its positive impact on student performance and overall academic success.

Conservative backlash and legal challenge

The complaint from Parents Defending Education, led by trustee Edward Blum — who is also known for his role in the Students for Fair Admissions group that challenged affirmative action — asserted that the program discriminated against students not identified as Black. They claimed that by offering race-based programming, the LAUSD was excluding other students from receiving necessary support.

In their official statement, Parents Defending Education emphasized that the program was not inclusive. This legal challenge has sparked a heated debate about the role of race in educational support systems.

Support for the program

Despite the backlash, many educators and community leaders have defended the Black Student Achievement Plan, highlighting the historical and systemic inequities that continue to affect Black students. Ebony Batiste, a restorative justice teacher at 74th Street Elementary School in South Los Angeles, expressed her frustration, highlighting the historical and systemic inequities that continue to hold Black children back. She emphasized the importance of targeted support in overcoming these challenges.

Criticism of the conservative response

Critics of the conservative group’s complaint argue that it fails to address the broader issues affecting the Black community. UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard pointed out the hypocrisy in the conservative stance, noting that these groups remain silent on critical issues such as the disproportionate incarceration rates of Black individuals and the challenges faced by Black students in special education.

Future of the program

In light of the complaint, LAUSD plans to restructure the Black Student Achievement Plan before resubmitting it to the Office for Civil Rights. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has assured the community that the district remains committed to supporting Black students and others with similar academic needs. This commitment reflects a determination to continue addressing the educational disparities that persist within the district.

The termination of the Black Student Achievement Plan raises significant questions about the future of race-based educational support in the United States. As the LAUSD navigates this complex landscape, the voices of educators, parents and community leaders will be crucial in shaping a more equitable educational environment for all students.