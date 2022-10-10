Georgia US senators take part in Atlanta Pride Parade and make history

The Atlanta Pride Parade took place on Oct. 9. This year’s event featured both of Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. It was the first time sitting U.S. senators from Georgia participated in a pride parade.

“This was great,” Warnock said in a video. “It was wonderful to be out here with the people and feeling the spirit that’s in the air. A lot of love [is] in the air. It’s great to be here.”

First time Georgia has had a sitting U.S. Senator march at Pride. And we have two 🤩 pic.twitter.com/w5O7SWKpWg — Rebecca Galanti (@RebeccaGalanti) October 9, 2022

Other organizations also participated in the parade, including the Atlanta Hawks.

“We are championing diversity and celebrating equity and inclusion by walking in the Atlanta Pride Parade today,” said Camye Mackey, the Hawks’ executive vice president and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer. “We are grateful for BMW in joining us to show the importance of allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Atlanta Pride weekend drew more than 100,000 people and was capped off with the parade. Multiple floats and cars were decked out in pride T-shirts and flags in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was also in attendance.