Atlanta Hawks to host 4th annual HBCU Night to end Black History Month

The Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 26 for the team’s fourth annual “HBCU Night Presented By Chase.” The night recognizes the Divine Nine and HBCUs. Before the game, Chase will host a panel with HBCU alumni about shaping the next generation.

Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, recently spoke to rolling out about HBCU Night and her experience working with the Hawks.