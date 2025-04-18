Shamea on ‘Never Had,’ Kelli Ferrell, Porsha, & ‘Drumline’

Shamea Morton will be headlining the Hawks halftime show tonight during their Play-In matchup against the Miami Heat. Shamea is also a main peach holder for season 16 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and she addressed two of her costars, Kelli Ferrell and Porsha Williams. Shamea will be performing her new single “Never Had,” and she stepped into the Star Studio to talk about her big moment.

You will be performing your new single “Never Had” during the Hawks’ halftime show. How are you feeling headed into it?

I don’t even know that I could put into words the feeling that I have about performing my new single “Never Had” in my hometown with my favorite NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks. It’s so surreal just being able to perform at halftime. … I mean, pinch me.

What is your very first memory of being courtside at State Farm Arena?

Oh, well, my very first memory of being courtside would be when I was a dancer. I was a part of the ATL dancers, and this was in 2003 …. This is back when we were at Phillips Arena. This is pre State Farm arena, all the bells and whistles. And it was incredible. It’s an honor to work with such an amazing organization here at the Atlanta Hawks, they make us feel like family.

Why do you feel like your Real Housewives audience is resonating with your personality so heavy?

First, I want to just thank everybody for the love that they do give me on social media, how accepted they’ve been of me. I don’t take that for granted …. You can’t spell reality without spelling real, thanks. So you have to continue to be your authentic self, and that’s all I can be, whether you like it or not. I’m happy you like it, and I hope you continue to like it, but all I can be is my real self, and I appreciate people for accepting me.

One of your costars, Porsha Williams, made a comment about the song. Did you take it as hate? Or did you not really care about the comments?

You know what? It’s not gonna be for everybody. Just like, I’m not for everybody. As much love as I’m getting on social media, there are some that really dislike me. … But I’m not for everybody, and that’s okay too. I just hope that they find someone else on the [cast] that resonates and they vibe with. … That’s why it’s an ensemble [cast].

Can you take me back to when you filmed Drumline? And did you know the movie was going to become this iconic?

First off, Drumline was my actual very first film. I was dancer at Morris Brown College, and I was supposed to be dancing with that band, but I went and auditioned for the main band, which is [the] band that was starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana. … I did not expect that movie to be so grand and so amazing. To this day, I still get residual checks from [it].

What are your thoughts on [Kelli Ferrell’s] debut and what she brings to the show?

Kelli Ferrell is my new best friend, and it’s not just because she feeds me chicken and waffles, her food is so amazing. … She’s a really good friend and a good person at heart. She’s [a] great mom, great chef. I mean, she is exactly what this franchise needed, in my opinion. She brings this new wave of just youthfulness and authenticity.