Atlanta ranks as the most educated city in America

A recent report by Forbes has declared Atlanta the most educated city in the United States. Released on Aug. 28, the rankings highlight the Georgia capital as the top city among the 100 evaluated.

The Forbes rankings take into account several factors, including high school dropout rates, graduate degree attainment and the racial and gender gaps in degree completion. These statistics indicate that Atlanta is well-positioned to foster innovation and generate tax revenue, attracting companies that seek educated workers.

According to the report, Atlanta boasts a bachelor’s degree completion rate of nearly 60% for residents aged 25 and older, with over 26% holding graduate degrees. The presence of prestigious institutions such as Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University contributes to this high educational attainment.

However, the report also highlights a significant challenge: a racial gap in bachelor’s degree attainment, with Atlanta showing a -22.32% disparity. In contrast, its closest competitor, Arlington, Virginia, has a narrower gap of 10.27%. Arlington also surpasses Atlanta in overall degree attainment, with 78.22% holding bachelor’s degrees and 42.56% holding graduate degrees.

Despite these challenges, Atlanta’s impressive 5.71% high school dropout rate and a higher percentage of residents with some college education solidify its top ranking. The city is also home to a diverse population, with over 47% of residents identifying as Black, according to Data USA.

While other cities like St. Petersburg (FL), San Antonio (TX), and San Diego (CA) also rank high in educational attainment, Atlanta stands out as the No. 1 city for its educated and diverse population.