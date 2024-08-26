Experience Atlanta like never before: Stay at Ludacris’ mansion for just $4.04

Get ready for an unforgettable experience in Atlanta! Renowned rapper Ludacris is opening the doors to his luxurious mansion for a special summer sendoff, allowing one lucky guest and three friends to enjoy a two-night stay for just $4.04 a night. This unique offer goes live on Aug. 28, 2024, and pays homage to Atlanta’s iconic area code.

Welcome to Atlanta: The ultimate summer sendoff

Dubbed the “Welcome To Atlanta” Summer Sendoff, this exclusive opportunity is a collaboration between Ludacris and Booking.com. The rapper aims to share his love for his hometown while providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and travelers alike.

A glimpse inside Ludacris’ luxurious mansion

On Aug. 22, Ludacris showcased his stunning home on social media, highlighting its impressive amenities: An open basketball court, private theater, lakeside views and over 10,000 square feet of space.

In a heartfelt message, Ludacris expressed his excitement: “I want you to feel like you’re part of the family. Whether you’re chillin’ by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here.”

What’s included in your stay?

The winner of this contest will not only enjoy a luxurious stay but also partake in a variety of activities, including a backyard barbecue and a gourmet dinner at a French restaurant selected by Ludacris.

This is your chance to live the “Luda Life” from Sept. 3-5, 2024, and immerse yourself in the lifestyle of a Grammy-winning artist.

How to enter

The contest opens on Aug. 28, 2024, on the Booking.com website. It’s a first-come, first-served opportunity, so be ready to secure your spot!

Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to experience Atlanta like never before. Mark your calendars and get ready for a summer sendoff that you’ll never forget!