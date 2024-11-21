ATL Roundup: Hawks honor Mutombo, CFP announces concerts, and YSL RICO news

Hawks honor Mutombo

The Atlanta Hawks will pay tribute to Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit Nov. 25. Mutombo died of brain cancer in September. The Hawks retired his No. 55 in 2015. The team will add a decal on the State Farm Arena floor depicting his signature finger wag, a gesture Mutombo was known for after blocking shots. The team will also distribute T-shirts featuring the finger wag.

College Football Playoffs announce Atlanta concerts

The College Football Playoff and the Atlanta Football Host Committee announced Thursday fan events leading up to the championship game. Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello will perform as part of the concert series. The artists will headline AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, beginning Jan. 8 at State Farm Arena. The two-night series precedes the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20, which coincides with the presidential inauguration and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Governor Kemp’s new position

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will lead the Republican Governors Association for the next year, the organization announced Wednesday, Nov. 20. The announcement comes weeks after the party won governorships in eight of 11 state elections this month. The association helps elect Republican governors nationwide, and Kemp is expected to promote his brand of traditional conservatism. Kemp currently serves as vice chair. He succeeds Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, while Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte becomes vice chair.

Yak Gotti is almost done with trial

Closing arguments in the YSL trial begin Monday, Nov. 25, nearly one year after the RICO trial began. Young Thug recently accepted a plea deal and was released, while Yak Gotti chose to continue his trial. Gotti spent his 32nd birthday in court Thursday, Nov. 21, and hopes to conclude his trial next week.

Sale wins Cy Young Award

After returning from Tommy John surgery, Braves pitcher Chris Sale secured his first Cy Young Award. Sale won the National League award, garnering 26 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He finished ahead of Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler, who received the remaining four votes, and Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes.