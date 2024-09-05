Rich Homie Quan dead at 34

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar in Atlanta, has died. He was 34.

The Atlanta rapper, best known for his run of mainstream hits in the mid-2010s, died on Sept. 5. The news of his death first circulated on social media in the early afternoon before ultimately being confirmed by multiple people close to him, including Jacquees.

“Rest in Peace my brother, Rich Homie Quan,” Jacquees posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I love you for life. #Richgang.”

Rich Homie Quan’s breakout hit on the mainstream level was 2013’s “Type of Way.” His unique, melodic voice and rap style were fresh and new to the industry.

His ability to make crowds dance was uncanny, especially on “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” His dance on the song then inspired its own track in iLoveMemphis’ 2016 “Hit the Quan.”

Quan’s biggest moment came when he, Young Thug, and Birdman united to create the collective Rich Gang. The group released the extremely popular and now classic single “Lifestyle.”

Quan and Thug eventually separated, but once Thug was arrested and charged under the Georgia RICO act for leading the alleged YSL gang, Quan publicly came out multiple times and supported Thug. Reports previously surfaced Quan might be a potential witness in the YSL RICO trial.

Though some sources claim he overdosed, nothing has been confirmed at this time.