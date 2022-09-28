Rich Homie Quan celebrates 10th anniversary of debut mixtape ‘Still Goin In’

On Sept. 27, Rich Homie Quan showed everybody that he’s a pioneer in the Atlanta rap game. Quan performed at The Tabernacle in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape, Still Goin In.

To start the night, Atlanta artists Bankroll Freddie, Derez De’Shon, Peewee Longway and Trinidad James came out to perform some of their classic hits as they took the audience back in time.

Quan then hit the stage for his first set, and opened up with “Investment,” the intro song on Still Goin In. The artist continued to go through the mixtape, performing “Differences,” “Sang To Em,” Get It Back,” “Can’t Judge Her” and “Finally Made it.”

During the first intermission, Quan brought out Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Big Boogie to perform. The women in the crowd got hyped when he hit the stage, as he played his hit songs “Pop Out” and “P—- Power.”

After Boogie’s performance, he gave a shout-out to Quan, and said that this was their first time ever meeting in-person.

“I got five reasons why I f— with you,” Boogie said to Quan on stage. “For one, you a real n—-. Two, you put blood, sweat, and tears in this. For three, you a bad motherf—–. Four, when motherf—— didn’t believe in you, everybody in here did. And for five, God blessed you.”

For Quan’s second set, he performed “Walk Thru,” “Blah Blah Blah” and “Type of Way.” Toward the end of his set, Quan asked DJ Pretty Boy Tank if he could perform the songs he made with Rich Gang throughout his career.

Quan went on to perform “Get The F— Out My Face,” “Tell Em,” “Milk Marie,” and “Lifestyle,” songs that all featured Young Thug. “Free Thug, and free YFN Lucci,” Quan said while performing.

During Quan’s second set, be brought out Atlanta rapper Rocko, and he performed his classic hits “Umma Do Me,” “Going Steady” and “Squares Out Your Circle.”

In Quan’s third and final set, he finished with “My Hitta” and “Flex.”

Throughout the night, Quan thanked his fans for supporting him, and shouted-out his upcoming project Family & Mula, which is set to be released on Oct. 4, 2022.