Dwight Howard warns Shaq that they will throw hands

Dwight Howard issued a warning to Shaquille O’Neal that if he doesn’t keep his name out of his mouth there will be a physical showdown.

Howard said he has grown tired of Shaq allegedly criticizing him for nearly 20 years, and the former Orlando Magic great wondered aloud if he needs to see O’Neal and settle their beef in person.

Speaking on “The GAUDs Show” podcast, Howard began by praising Shaq for his NBA career and business ventures. He added that he’s “never wanted to be Shaq on any level,” though he has incorporated elements of his business sense.

Dwight Howard warns Shaq to keep his name out of his mouth

“Never disrespected him,” Howard said. “But he’s always had something to say. There’s times where I’ve gotten upset and I’m like, ‘Yo, Shaq, this gotta stop, man.’ I tried to [talk to him].”

Howard continued: “At this point, I’m like, do we need to throw hands? What are we doing?”

Since the podcast aired, Shaq told his fans on X that he found humor in the situation.

Shaq responds forcefully

“The fact u think I care about u is funny,” he wrote, adding that he “won’t ever bring your name up again,” denouncing Howard as both a “sensitive big man” and “a jokester that can’t take a joke.”

Howard pushed back, calling Shaq “insecure” and arguing that he’s been “talking sh-t” for two decades.

Howard provides his retort to Shaq’s insult

“I hope you don’t bring my name up again,” Howard said. “52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. … You always been jealous.”