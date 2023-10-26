Dwight Howard has been speaking out against everyone in his business in the past few days.

The former NBA player recently denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year by Stephen Harper. Though he denied the allegations, Howard admitted engaging in sexual activities with Harper.

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit, and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” one of Howard’s attorneys, Justin Bailey, told ESPN. “The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth.”

In a live video on social media, Howard told viewers that what he decides to do in his house is his business while denying the accusations.

“Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my d— business,” Howard said. “Whatever you’re [doing] in your bedroom is your d— business. That ain’t for everybody, and everybody [doesn’t] need to know.”

“Y’all [are] too d— nosey, worried about what I’m doing in my bed. The people that know what’s going on in my bed, they know what the h— [is] going on with my bed, and what the h— I do in it. That ain’t for everybody on the internet. I don’t have to tell [anyone] where I put my wood at.”

Howard claims at the end of the video that they’re all “accusations.”

He said, “I don’t have to deny it; I don’t have to talk about [any] of that crap. The s— didn’t even happen. You’re worried about the wrong stuff; that’s why it’s called an accusation.”