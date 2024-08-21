Coco Gauff discusses defending her US Open crown before exhibition match

On Aug. 20, 2024, the 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for an exhibition doubles match and an appearance with the woman that the tennis center was named after. Gauff, the 20-year-old tennis sensation, made an appearance yesterday with 12-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King on behalf of the cereal giant Wheaties at the Fountain Plaza Stage.

Gauff, who became the youngest player to win the U.S. Open since 1999 in September 2023, was asked if there is a different feeling for her going into the 2024 U.S. Open Tennis Championships. She said both yes and no, then explained.

“Obviously, you want to [win] it again, but at the end of the day, it is a tournament, and last year I felt a different pressure of just trying to win one as a teenager, and now there is a different one of trying to defend,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m going to be back here next year. I’m going to be back here for many more years. Obviously, the goal is to win, but over the last week, I had a lot of perspective, and I don’t want to go into this tournament not enjoying, you know, being the defending champion at my home tournament, so I think I’m really just going into this week to enjoy as much as possible and if I win, great. If not, great, I’ll just go back to building and becoming a better player.”

Gauff appeared to be enjoying her time as defending champion when she participated in an event called Mixed Madness, a mixed doubles mini-tournament featuring four top men and four top women players. Gauff played with American Ben Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They were eliminated in the first round, but based on the post-match interview, the pair enjoyed the experience.

Coco Gauff and New Balance also announced an updated version of her signature shoe with the company called the Coco CG2. Gauff fans in the New York City area can visit the Coco’s Court pop-up event on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Balance Flatiron located at 150 Fifth Avenue for a unique experience inspired by Gauff herself. The tennis star teamed with New Balance for a similar experience last year.

The U.S. Open begins on Monday, Aug. 26, and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 8.