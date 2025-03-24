Morehouse made Edwin Moses an Olympic champion

Edwin Moses, Olympic gold medalist and scholar, reflects on his remarkable journey in the new documentary, 13 Steps, which chronicles his rise from a Morehouse College student to one of track and field’s greatest athletes.

A time capsule of triumph: 13 Steps

The film offers viewers a personal archive of Moses’ life from childhood through his dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, where he revolutionized the event with his precise 13-step approach between barriers.

“It’s really a time capsule of my life,” Moses said. The documentary follows his unexpected trajectory from a “non-recruitable athlete” when entering Morehouse to Olympic champion just three years later.

One defining moment in Moses’ development was witnessing Tommie Smith’s raised fist protest at the 1968 Olympics. This act heightened his awareness of racial and social challenges facing Black Americans beyond sports.

The champion’s code: More than physical prowess

Moses identifies three elements essential to championship performance: toughness, intelligence and personal skills.

“You have to be really tough,” he said. But mental acuity is equally crucial: “You can’t be unintelligent to be a champion.”

He emphasizes that elite athletes possess high “athletic IQ” – a combination of instinct, strategic thinking and adaptability. Champions must also be coachable and demonstrate the right temperament, balancing aggression with control.

“It’s not just about playing sports,” Moses explained. “It’s about how you think, how you move, and how you handle adversity.”

Morehouse College played a pivotal role in shaping Moses’ intellect and discipline.

“A lot of my accomplishments happened because I went to the right school at the right time,” he said. When he arrived in 1973, he studied alongside future luminaries including actor Samuel L. Jackson, filmmaker Spike Lee and Martin Luther King Jr.’s son.

The HBCU’s holistic approach to education reinforced Moses’ understanding that success meant breaking barriers, not just records.

Legacy in motion: More than medals

Moses’ story transcends athletics. With 13 Steps, he offers viewers insights into navigating life’s obstacles with precision, intelligence and purpose – skills that helped him master both hurdles and life.