Music fans are going berserk over a 23-year-old diss track from Eminem in which the Slim Shady blames Suge Knight for the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

The track was never released commercially, according to XXL and AllHipHop.com, but somehow leaked to the public on Monday, Jan. 13. In the highly inflammatory and scathing track, the Detroit-born and bred rapper also scalds Ja Rule who was a superstar in the first few years of the 21st century.

Eminem blames Suge Knight for 2Pac and Biggie’s murders

First, Eminem linguistically snatches Suge Knight, whom he blames for the assassinations of two of the most beloved rappers of all time.

“I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet/If only the late great mister Christopher Wallace could talk, he could tell you himself,” Em says on the song’s bridge.

Eminem also dragged Ja Rule in “Smack You”

Eminem also torched Ja Rule and Irv Gotti on “Smack You” that reminds fans of the acrimony between Eminem’s camp and Murder Inc.

“I’m holding Irv responsible, the Cookie Monster of Rap/Won’t give Hailie back her Oscar, they lost it up Ja Rule’s a–,” Eminem raps at the beginning of the song. “‘We don’t need to stoop to Ja Rule’s level/’Cause if we do (Yo), then that would mean we’d only be one foot two/Then we’d be as tall as the statue that we shoved up his a–,” Shady spits.

Later, Eminem continues trashing Ja Rule. “The hardest workin’ artist since Pac? Stop, no, you’re not/Oh my God, knock it off, Ja, get off his jock,” Em rhymes. “You spoke on the Doctor, that’s vodka/That ain’t Ja talkin’, Dre, give me the word, I’ll sock him.”

This track dates back to that era when 50 Cent and Ja Rule’s seismic beef that pretty much ended Ja Rule’s reign over rap. Eminem contributed the diss song “Hail Mary” which featured 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes which became part of a succession of sonic assaults on Ja Rule at that time.

The release of the “Smack You” song is among other old Em tracks that were leaked online, which has angered Aftermath producer Fredwreck who recently issued a threat to the perpetrator.

Eminem has yet to comment publicly about the allegedly purposeful leak of his old music.