Marla Thrower prides herself on leaving a golden-arch legacy for her family

Marla D. Thrower is the matriarch of the Thrower Organization and the CFO of Jamjomar d/b/a McDonald’s. This is the managing company for several McDonald’s locations in southeastern Michigan.

Marla and her husband, Jim, made a dream become a reality on Nov. 21, 1989, when they opened their first McDonald’s restaurant in Detroit. The restaurant exceeded sales projections in the first year. This was only the beginning for the Thrower Organization and the Jamjomar McFamily.

Formerly, Marla spent 17 years in the retail industry. She served as Retail Department Buyer for Hudson’s Department Store and for Lord & Taylor Department Store, as well as Financial and Retail Manager for Alvin’s (a clothing boutique).

Marla received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University and is a proud graduate of McDonald’s Hamburger University.

Marla is a member of the National Black McDonald’s Owner Operator Association, the Michigan McDonald’s Operators Business Association and Women’s Operator Network. Her hard work for the brand has resulted in her and her husband receiving the Ronald Award and numerous Outstanding Restaurant Awards, People Awards, and Street Fighter Awards.

Focused on uplifting and supporting the community, she is a lifetime member of the NAACP and a member of the Board of Directors for Cornerstone Schools. She supports numerous charities and organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities (there is a room in the family name at the Detroit RMHC), United Negro College Fund, United Way, The Wright Museum, AAU Teams, local schools and churches. In honor of the Thrower organization’s community work, it was presented the “Business of the Year” Award by the Michigan Chronicle newspaper at their annual Legacy in Motion Newsmaker’s Gala.

A mother of four, Marla is extremely proud that all four of her children (and one son-in-law) are McDonald’s owner operators. She strikes a healthy balance between personal, professional and entrepreneurial pursuits, spending time with her grandchildren: Zachariah, Maximillian, Barrington, Sebastian, Bryson, Bailey and Elle. A member of Oak Grove AME Church, Marla is an avid golfer and loves to travel.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

My functions are to oversee daily operational functions of our business and ensure financial stability of our organization as well as administrative functions. My purpose of becoming an owner/operator is that I wanted to be in a profession that would support a legacy for my family.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

My superpowers are faith and family (following God’s direction is very important to me) and my vision of a strong family heritage

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

The key skills and qualities that make me unique are my social involvement in community events and organizations, organizational skills in making big decisions for my business, and my persistence in the pursuit of better business operations.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color to show unity in the pursuit of greater success for future generations and to encourage that, even though I may have achieved success, you can be even more impactful and successful in your endeavors.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My greatest and proudest achievement is the legacy that I have left my family. I have been able to facilitate my children in entering the same business that I am in and fostering them to becoming even more successful.