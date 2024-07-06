A major art collector, Sharon Gamblin of Detroit has been supporting countless local artists and galleries for over 25 years. She is influential in the art world and in the community at large. Even out-of-town collectors respect her opinion on collecting, and she takes them to galleries, artist studios and auctions for their acquisitions.

Sharon’s leadership skills were evident as co-chair or chair of recent organizational events. In 2023, Sharon helped the Detroit Pierians art group coordinate a house tour/fundraiser, featuring four homes in the Palmer Park Condo building where she lives and where she is an association board member and former board chair. She was one of 12 featured designers at the Pierians’ June 2024 TableScape event, another community event/fundraiser. She was also one of 20 designers in the Pierians’ 2022 TableScape competition, where she placed No. 2.

In 2022 and 2023, Sharon co-chaired the Torch of Wisdom Foundation/Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club’s fifth and sixth annual art auctions, oh so sweetly cracking her whip or calling folk out for their tardiness or unpreparedness. No nonsense, she means business!

In 2019, Sharon chaired the Detroit Historical Museum/Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club’s exhibit committee, which planned a hugely successful three-month exhibit for 100 artists of the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club. The People for Palmer Park is another organization where Sharon is a volunteer, passionately helping it to fundraise. A board member, she was the Recreation & Membership Co-chair, 2014 – 2019; Vice President, 2020 -2022.

Born and raised in Detroit, Sharon is a proud parent of a daughter, a son, two grandsons and two great-grandsons. She spoke with rolling out about her journey.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

Currently, I am a realtor with Keller Williams, where servicing both buyers and sellers with patience and great customer care helps them obtain their goals in the real estate market. Choosing real estate as a secondary career was a natural progression from working in customer service for 36 years at AT&T as a supervisor to provide the best possible service to residential, small, and big business. I chose real estate post-retirement because of the flexibility and the independence it affords, not to mention that I love architecture and seeing the interior and interior designs of homes!

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

One of my superpowers is recognizing the importance of volunteering in my community and being a part of helping to bring about improvements by serving on select boards and other organizations.

Another superpower is the ability to gently and humorously nudge individuals and groups to get the job done in a timely manner. I take pride in always being professional, respectful, and friendly, listening, seeing, and utilizing the strengths in others to get desired results.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Life is about the journey, not the destination. Take in all that you can on the journey so you can appreciate the destination even more.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Always set an example for others to see the possibilities for themselves. Be the person sitting at the table helping to shape what you want your future and the future of others to look like. Black women at the table offer a different perspective, leading to more solutions. In addition, put yourself in a position where you can always seek to help others.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Experience would be the strongest factor, with those roads previously traveled by others. I hope that sharing both personal and professional knowledge will help to inspire, encourage, and assist others in moving forward.