Georgette “Gigi” Dixon is an executive vice president at Wells Fargo and head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion.

She is a member of the NAACP board of directors; U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. corporate advisory board (vice-chair); corporate advisory board for UnidosUS; and the Trust for the National Mall; James Madison Council for the Library of Congress; National Urban League corporate advisory board; and Congressional Black Caucus Institute’s 21st Century Council.

Gigi is a graduate of Tennessee State University and has an honorary doctorate degree from Livingstone College. She is also a wife, mother and proud grandmother.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

My superpower is love. My desire and ability to love; to provide unconditional, pure and nurturing love that is caring and empathetic. When people know you truly care, you are able to gain their trust and help them succeed. Along with that, tough love must be given too, which sometimes involves making hard decisions that may not land well with others. It’s challenging, but you don’t help others or yourself by holding back tough love. At the end of the day, we all end up better for experiencing all levels of love.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Always remember that your greatest gift is to be yourself. Stand firm in your convictions and stay curious, ask questions, and never lose your love for learning so you can continue to grow spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and intellectually. Your ultimate job is to fulfill your purpose in life, and you can’t do that if you don’t embrace who you were created to be.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color bring a different perspective, skills and talents to the table. The power and influence we exude impacts the family structure and communities we live in as well as the economy with the businesses we lead or own. Representation matters and women of color should be in the boardrooms of corporations, in city and state government as well as the national legislative corridors in Washington D.C.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

We have to make sure younger women have a pathway of success. Many of us who are thriving need to reach back and bring the next generations up and push them forward. Fortunately, seasoned Black women already know what opportunities and pitfalls lie ahead. We can’t make decisions for the younger women around us, but we can be a guide, a sounding board, and provide a “safe space” for them. Serving as mentors and sponsors to the younger generations of women should be our job.

Share three career highlights.

Early in my career at the bank, I created the first multi-cultural marketing strategy after pitching the idea to the CEO at the time. This move compelled some other companies to move forward with what we now call “DE&I” work.

Establishing the current strategic partnerships portfolio through the External Engagement team I lead, which created relationships between our bank and key national diverse organizations. This did not exist in the market and several other companies began to emulate this work.

Among several accomplishments during my time as an undergraduate, being the first woman to be voted Tennessee State University Student Government Association president was an achievement that was part of the foundation for building my career.

Receiving an honorary doctorate from Livingstone College for my more than 42 years of corporate work and service to diverse communities.