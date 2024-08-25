Vicki Miles is the Diversity and Inclusion Senior Consultant for Volkswagen Group of America. She has worked in DEI for more than 12 years and currently oversees their diversity strategy, including managing corporate partnerships, consulting on diversity training, talent acquisition and talent management, leading employee resource groups and global project work. Miles has worked in human resources, sales, marketing and business development at Fortune 500 companies and non-profit institutions. She holds her B.A, from Temple University, her MBA from Saint Joseph’s University, and a certification in DEI from the University of South Florida. Miles is a mentor, volunteers in her community, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and also loves spending time in cultural and art spaces.

She answered a few questions for rolling out:

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?



My superpower would be faith and perseverance. My mother taught me “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” (a Bible verse) and my father would always tell me “Battle, Vicki, battle!” Whether there were challenges in school, personal situations or as I got older, professional setbacks that could have defeated me, I would hear their words and know that I had the faith and fortitude to overcome any obstacles.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Mentorship is so important because experienced black women can provide invaluable guidance, advice and support based on their own experiences. Whether it be teaching a young black woman how to network and engage with peers and leadership, supporting her personal or professional growth, or providing a safe space…all of these can contribute to her development andprovide her with the tools to succeed.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color in leadership bring unique perspectives that can lead to more innovative solutions, inclusive policies, and equitable opportunities and treatment for all employees. They also serve as role models for younger generations showing that leadership is attainable for people from all backgrounds.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

Later in my career, I obtained my MBA with honors all while excelling in my corporate job and serving on the board of one of my favorite non-profit organizations. These achievements inspire me to continue to challenge myself and set new goals no matter what stage of life I am in.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

As an African American woman, I find fulfillment in connecting underrepresented groups to opportunities that they may not have been exposed to. I recognize the importance of access, and my barometer is always focused on the big picture with regard to inclusivity. A recent example was bringing an internship program with Volkswagen to Morgan State University which was the first of its kind.