Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success

Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results.

Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

Innovation, vision, and discernment. As a Black woman, I’ve had to create opportunities and solutions within landscapes that didn’t exist before. I thrive in areas where dots need connecting, challenges need resolving, and [I] find purpose in creating the things I wish existed.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions, make your voice heard, and advocate for your career early. Also, advocacy starts with acquiring mentorship, but you must remember that it goes both ways. Find a mentor that can impart into you, but also know that it’s your job to create value as well. The earlier you connect with mentors that care, you’ll see an increase in personal growth, professional growth, and the opportunity to pay it forward and help others.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Mentoring younger Black women encourages them to break through stereotypes and cultivate leadership which will impact and develop more leaders throughout generations.

What is your proudest achievement?



My proudest achievement is imparting the experiences and lessons learned to my mentees, young creatives of color, and seeing them avoid pitfalls, thrive in their careers, and successfully navigate adulthood.





