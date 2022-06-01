Buick and GMC host advertising workshop for Detroit-based high school students

Last month, Buick and GMC hosted over 150 high school students from across metro Detroit at the College for Creative Studies for a holistic workshop focused on advertising, marketing and communications at the first-ever “FutureCraft: Fueling the Next Generation of Detroit Marketers.”

High school students took part in sessions focused on both product and purpose-driven programs, including the GMC HUMMER EV launch and Buick’s “See Her Greatness” campaign. The event included an industry panel, hands-on workshops with prizes and discussions showcasing marketing, media, social content and influencers. Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, was in attendance, as well as agency and media partners from YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok.

This program is part of Buick and GMC’s longstanding support of the Detroit community and its commitment to the next generation of students. Buick and GMC recently supported the Marcus Graham Project, a non-profit organization founded to help aspiring BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) leaders find careers in the advertising industry by investing in exposure, training and mentorship. GMC specifically sponsored a boot camp to give emerging marketers the opportunity to contribute to some of the brand’s marketing initiatives around a vehicle launch.

“Some of Buick and GMC’s key DEI priorities from 2022 are to build meaningful relationships and connections to nonprofits working to create equity within local communities, and to create a pipeline to attract future diverse talent,” said Aldred.