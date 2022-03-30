The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali is more than your average truck

For more than a century, GMC has manufactured trucks with innovation and engineering excellence. They have evolved as a brand by offering a wide variety of trucks, but the one that is still the king of the brand and their highest volume vehicle is the Sierra.



To most people, a truck is a truck. It is made to haul, pull and perform the the job and do it well. When it comes to the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali, it is more than your average truck.

GMC continues their tradition of innovation and forward momentum with this new Sierra Denali by adding interior luxury and technology, making it the most luxurious pickup in its class.

“Sierra’s momentum continues to accelerate, as the fastest growing model in the segment,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick. “With the 2022 Sierra, GMC is offering customers more advanced technologies, upscale appointments and increased capability across the Sierra lineup including the all-new Sierra Denali.

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali is a beautiful truck. From its fresh, new front grille to the redesigned LED lights along with the daytime running lights, this truck a strong, bold look. The Denali is the brand’s most popular trim. The Denali Limited we test-drove was black-on-black with high glass black wheels. It also featured automated running boards whenever the door was opened or closed, they were activated. Inside, drivers are greeted with the most comfortable leather seating you will find in any truck. The leather front seats also come with 16-way power seat adjustment and massage functions.

The Denali is also equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system by Bose. The premium audio system plays like a home stereo with 12 speakers throughout the cab of the truck. Also featured is the latest in technology, starting with a new and larger 13.4-in color touchscreen with Google connection.

With all the beauty and luxury that encompasses the Denali, at the end of the day, it is still a truck. It still performs like a truck. The 2022 Denali is loaded with new technology that includes trailering-capable Super Cruise1 driver-assistance technology and a standard 420-horsepower, 6.2L V-8 engine.

The 2022 GMC Sierra Limited Denali is an impressive truck that comes with an attractive price. The suggested retail for the truck is $59,600. With all available options and add-ons, the price jumps to $72,725.