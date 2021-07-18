New and cutting-edge technology is a priority in strategies to save the environment, and the automotive industry is a leading proponent in that effort. Each year more car manufacturers are lining up their versions of energy-saving cars. To that end Jeep has rolled out the innovative 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been recognized for its rugged, but stylish looks as well as its capabilities on and off the road. What makes the 2021 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE special is the new hybrid feature. The added value on the Wrangler 4xe gives drivers up to 25 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making the Jeep commuter-friendly for daily electric driving.

According to Jeep, the SUV is also the most capable and eco-friendly off-road vehicle in its fleet. One of the most striking attributes that I noticed with the Jeep, is that it is so quiet you can easily forget that the car is running once you get in.

Don’t let the hybrid fool you though. This Jeep Wrangler still has some horses under the hood. With 375 horsepower you can accelerate with ease from 0-60 mph in about six seconds. Even with that much horsepower, the designers did not compromise on fuel efficiency. With an estimated efficiency range of 50 miles per gallon, in order for drivers to get the full effect of the electric hybrid, they need regular access to charging stations. Otherwise, drivers will average around 20 mpg in the gas-only mode. Drivers can decide how to best economize their gas output based on their driving style.

What is even more extraordinary about the 2021 Jeep Wrangler is the car is great for off-road and does not compromise its 4×4 off-road adventures. The Wrangler Rubicon 4X4 is now 4XE or 4XElectirc.

The suggested manufacturer’s retail price for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE is $51,695. After premium add-ons and additional optional equipment, consumers can expect to pay $62,660. Though this jeep may seem a bit pricy, keep in mind that the federal EV tax credit may reduce the cost by as much as $7,500.