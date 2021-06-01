2021 Jeep Unlimited Rubicon 392: The quickest, most powerful Wrangler ever

Jeep lovers asked for it, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles responded with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392. This new Jeep is the quickest, most powerful Wrangler ever.

When it comes to power in the new Wrangler, you would typically find its engine size under the hood of one of Dodge’s Chargers or Challengers. However, in 2021, FCA shifted the paradigm by placing a beast of an engine — the 6.4L HEMI V8 — in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Jeep enthusiasts don’t need to be reminded about just how much fun a Jeep is to drive, whether cruising around town or on the highways, or about its legendary off-road capability. With the 2021 Wrangler, those things are amplified along with impressive power and torque.

Once behind the wheel of the Wrangler Rubicon, I was transformed. From the interior look, feel and sound, Jeep has given us options. In the new HEMI V8, with a push of a button, I was able to toggle between quiet and performance exhaust modes. That means if you want the typical sound of the Jeep, you can select the quiet moderate mode. Now, if you want performance and want to hear that HEMI roar, FCA added a dual-mode exhaust to the new Wrangler Rubicon. In performance mode, you open up the valves, which enhance the trademark HEMI exhaust sound.

Everything has been elevated on the new Jeep. Premium seats with embroidered, black leather trimmed with custom bronze stitching and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters add to the overall appeal. Be it on city roads or off-road four-wheeling, I was supported through every twist and turn. The seats are equipped to hug the body.

I cannot leave out the console. Jeep took time to install an Alpine premium audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. Additional options for the Jeep include Off-Road Pages and a forward-facing TrailCam Off-Road Camera all to help guide you through tough terrain. These are just a few of the interior features that give the Wrangler Rubicon 392 a refined touch.

I cannot emphasize enough how much fun the 2021 Wrangler Unlimted Rubicon 392 is. By far, this is one of Jeep’s best off-road vehicles. If interested in this beauty, here are a few needed facts. The Rubicon rolling out test-drove was a Snazzberry Pearl-Coat (which is a maroon metallic color). The interior was black with trimmed bucket seats along with an 8-speed automatic 6.5L V8 HEMI engine. The base price comes in around $73,500. With added optional features, including Snazzberry paint, trailer-tow package, Class II Receiver Hitch, Hardtop Headliner, Cargo Group with Trail Rail, All-Weather Mats and integrated Off-Road Camera, this beauty can be yours for $77,070.