2023 Nissan Z: Performance comparison between automatic and manual transmission

Nissan has done it again; they have found a way to make the Nissan Z even more exciting!

As the new Nissan Z sports car nears its release, more and more enthusiasts are debating which transmission type to choose: the traditional automatic or the manual stick shift. Rolling out had an opportunity to check out both and compare the performance difference between the two transmissions.

Since its conception, the Nissan Z has always been a popular sports car. The next generation, the 2023 Nissan Z, is sure to be just as popular. Nissan is not only offering automatic and manual transmissions, they are also making this iconic car available in both a coupe and convertible body style. Drivers can can expect it to have a powerful engine, excellent handling, and plenty of features.

There is a lot of debate over which is better: automatic or manual stick. Some people swear by the automatic, while others think that the manual stick offers more control. So which is better? To answer this question, we need to look at the performance of both transmissions.

When testing the time it took to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph and braking from 60 mph to 0, the results were surprising. The automatic was actually faster than the car with the manual transmission. The car with the automatic stick took about 9.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, while the car with the manual stick took 11.5 seconds. The car with the automatic stick also took less time to brake from 60 mph to 0.

The automatic is easier to drive, especially in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. When it comes to a manual stick, you have to remember the continuous foot engagement with the clutch in stop-and-go traffic.

So, if you are looking for speed, the automatic stick is the win and a better option. During acceleration, you actually feel the gears shift, giving you the manual shift feeling. Now, on the other hand, if you are looking for more control, the manual stick is the better option.

The one thing that is the same for both the automatic and manual stick shift is pricing. Both start out round $49,900. Add premium paint, floor mats, and illuminated kick plate, the drive out price comes in around $53,655.

The Nissan Z has always been a popular sports car, now the choice is yours; will it be the 2023 Nissan Z Performance automatic or manual stick shift?