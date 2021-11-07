2022 GMC Canyon: The perfect truck for city and off-road adventures

For the adventurous, outdoorsy person looking for a vehicle that can handle the rugged off-road environment and the concrete jungle of the city, the 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab is made for you.

GMC has successfully built the Canyon AT4 with you the customer in mind. “When customers are looking for a capable off-road truck, we know that they want improved vehicle height as well as additional protection,” said GMC marketing director Rich Latek. “Whether it’s tackling die-hard off-road courses or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition provides an improved approach angle, enhanced maneuverability and underbody protection to key parts of the truck, while still delivering a premium GMC experience.”

Along with the Canyon’s off-road capabilities, you can’t help but notice the bold new design and premium comfort in the interior. Once behind the wheel, the 2022 GMC Canyon people do notice.

What makes the Canyon such a great truck is its durability. The crew cab makes it accommodating as a family vehicle with ample space for the driver and all passengers. You also get the amenities of a full-size pickup truck but in a mid-size package.

GMC offers a couple of engine types from the 2.5 liter four-cylinder to the 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolling out test drove the V-6 model which provided ample acceleration on the highways and enough torque to traverse rugged off-road terrain. The fuel economy is decent for a truck. Our V-6 Canyon managed to get about 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.

The 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab is reasonably priced. The manufacturer’s suggested price before adding AT4 Off-Road Performance Package is $40,200. As test driven with the drive alert package, wireless phone charger, GMC Navigation system, and destinations charge, you can drive away with this beauty for a cool $46,700.

If you are the adventurous outdoors person or the family who wants the features of a truck, the 2022 Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab may be the vehicle made just for you.