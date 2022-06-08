Infiniti has branded the 2022 QX80 Sensory 4WD as an “SUV that exudes luxury from every angle, for every passenger.” The new SUV is generously laden with thoughtful touches and plenty of room to grow in.” The most notable observation, Infiniti’s luxury SUV line commands attention. Along with its size, there are a host of luxe amenities and capabilities designed to “handle all of life’s roads so you can make memories with style and grace,” making the ride even more enjoyable.

The flagship 2022 QX80 SUV has been significantly refined with “more technology adding to the luxury and remarkable strength it’s known for,” states Jeff Pope, group vice president, Infiniti Americas.

Features include a high-definition 12.3-inch widescreen, an all-new wireless smartphone charger along with a WiFi hotspot to connect multiple devices via the premium sound system. Also available is a rear-seat entertainment system with twin, 8.0-inch screens that offer on-the-go entertainment.

Of the three well-equipped QX80 trims currently available, we test drove the QX80 Sensory. The Sensory spares little in the way of luxury and top-tier design at a cost of $84,850 MSP. Adding to the luxury are 22-black chrome alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, quilted leather seating, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and an advanced climate system. The cherry on top for the Sensory is 1the 7-speaker Bose audio system Infiniti added.

The driving force behind the new QX80 is Infiniti’s 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 horsepower. Its 7-speed automatic transmission is equipped with rear-wheel drive as standard or you can opt for the all-mode four-wheel drive, which is an optional feature that is available with the 2022 QX80 Sensory 4WD trim.

The QX80 is huge and remarkably spacious with ample room for the second-row passengers as well as the third-row passengers. The third row also offers sublime comfort with powered reclining seats.

If you are looking for a spacious luxury SUV, the 2022 the QX80 Sensory 4WD exudes luxury from every angle. It is the ‘king’ of the road allowing the driver and passengers to handle all of life’s roads while making every ride a memory with style and grace.