Top airlines to elevate your travel experience

Traveling can be a stressful experience, but some airlines go above and beyond to ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey. From exceptional customer service to luxurious amenities, these airlines set the standard for excellence in air travel. Here’s a rundown of the world’s best airlines, each excelling in their own unique category.

Best overall: Delta Air Lines

Delta Airlines is renowned for its exceptional customer service and quality accommodations. With the lowest passenger complaint rate and a significant reduction in flight cancellations, Delta prioritizes passenger comfort and reliability.

Best domestic business class: American Airlines

American Airlines offers a premier business-class experience on domestic flights, featuring suite seats, expedited security, premium bedding, multicourse meals and exclusive lounge access.

Best international business class: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways’ Qsuite offers a luxurious double bed in the sky, gourmet dining, a selection of fine wines and spirits and high-end Diptyque products, setting a new standard for business class travel.

Commitment to diversity: United Airlines

United Airlines has taken steps to address systemic challenges in the industry, achieving near-perfect pay equity and fostering an inclusive culture through diverse suppliers and employee training.

Best lavish amenity kit: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines provides business class passengers with an exclusive Ferragamo amenity kit, complete with luxury toiletries and comfort items designed for a high-end travel experience.

Best budget airline: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines proves that affordable travel can still offer high-quality service and reliability, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely and comfortably.

Best in sustainability: United Airlines

United Airlines leads the way in sustainability, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without traditional carbon offsets and providing transparency on each flight’s carbon footprint.

Best main cabin comfort: Delta Air Lines

Delta Airlines’ main cabin offers spacious seating and modern in-flight entertainment, ensuring a comfortable experience for economy class travelers.

Best in-flight food: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines boasts an onboard chef, seasonal menus and dishes made with fresh ingredients, elevating the in-flight dining experience to new heights.