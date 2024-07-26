Tequila Smith, EVP and CSO at Reworld, celebrates diversity at TechHer

Tequila Smith is an award-winning engineering professional with over 20 years of experience in the utility industry. As the executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Reworld, she is a driven leader who is passionate about delivering sustainable and ESG solutions. Smith has been recognized for her impactful work, being named one of the “Women Who Shape the State” by Alabama Media Group and one of the Birmingham Business Journal’s “Women to Watch” in 2020.

Smith is also active in civic and philanthropic arenas, using her expertise to improve the community. She has been married to her husband, Mark, for 22 years, and they have two children, Makayla and MJ.

“Reworld is a proud sponsor of TechHer,” she shared with rolling out at the TechHer conference. “Reworld really understands the importance of young people, people of color in the tech space. It’s so important for women of color to be a part of this because we need to inspire the future workforce to [ensure] we have representation in the tech space. Essence coming together and making sure that we’re represented is so critical. So, thank you, and we appreciate you all and let’s do it again next year.”