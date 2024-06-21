Newark’s stars shine at ‘rolling out’ and Reworld’s 2nd annual innovation event

On June 18, local Newark luminaries came for fellowship, networking and recognition of the area’s finest leaders at The Art of Business Innovation Experience at The Newark Museum of Art. Shay McCray, on-air personality with iHeart radio, served as the event emcee, honoring nine honorees a day before the Juneteenth holiday.

“You all make us proud with the work you do every single day in the Newark community,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder of rolling out, during his closing remarks. “What you do matters more than you know. We all have the power to change lives. We must vote, rest, resist, and repeat to keep the energy in this room tonight alive for our future work outside of this room.”

Alyssa Wilds, director of corporate and community relations at Reworld, and Munson Steed presented each honoree with their award, a framed and signed print of art by a Black artist.

“I want everyone in this room who has connections and is being recognized to think about how we expand this network so we can continue to shine,” said Wilds. “We can look for opportunities to speak the name of others in our community who deserve a chance, an opportunity, a connection. This event offers the opportunity for our team at Reworld to also network and connect with you to continue the work of community partnership.”

John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey, delivered opening remarks. Harmon received an award at last year’s event in Newark.

Rolling out and Reworld recognized the following honorees with customized art designed by artist Munson W. Steed:

Calvin W. Souder, attorney, Souder, Shabazz & Woolridge, LLP

Tai Cooper, chief community development officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)

Gary Mann, chief executive officer, JASFEL Analytics

Karima Jackson, president and CEO, Exquisite Property Services, Inc.

Mabel Elmore, vice president of Housing and Social Responsibility, YMCA

Frank Cunningham, president, Beginning World Changers (BWC)

Warren Fareed Clements, president and 11U head coach, Orange Bengals Pop Warner football and cheer organization

Robert Wilmote, NDO champ and founder of NDO Nation, LLC

Citi Medina, founder and CEO of Equal Space

More than 85 attendees participated in recognizing the nine honorees during the evening. The event featured local Black vendors, including: