Rolling Out

Newark’s stars shine at ‘rolling out’ and Reworld’s 2nd annual innovation event

Honoring Newark’s finest leaders and innovators at ‘rolling out’ and Reworld’s 2nd annual business innovation experience with awards, networking, and community celebration
Rolling Out and Reworld's 2nd annual business innovation event awardees. Pictured (l-r): Munson Steed, rolling out CEO, Citi Medina, founder and CEO of Equal Space, Warren Fareed Clements, President and 11U Head Coach, Orange Bengals Pop Warner Football and Cheer organization, Frank Cunningham, President, Beginning World Changers (BWC), Karima Jackson, President and CEO, Exquisite Property Services, Inc., Tai Cooper, Chief Community Development Officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Mabel Elmore, Vice President of Housing and Social Responsibility, YMCA, Robert Wilmote, NDO Champ and founder of NDO Nation, LLC, Calvin W. Souder, notable attorney, Souder, Shabazz & Woolridge, LLP Back: Gary Mann, Chief Executive Officer, JASFEL Analytics (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)

On June 18, local Newark luminaries came for fellowship, networking and recognition of the area’s finest leaders at The Art of Business Innovation Experience at The Newark Museum of Art. Shay McCray, on-air personality with iHeart radio, served as the event emcee, honoring nine honorees a day before the Juneteenth holiday.


Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out, Christina Steed, M.A., chief communications officer, Agents & Strategies, Shay McCray, on-air personality with iHeart radio, Keith C. Perrin Jr., host of Keeyzo’s Corner Radio Show (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)

“You all make us proud with the work you do every single day in the Newark community,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder of rolling out, during his closing remarks. “What you do matters more than you know. We all have the power to change lives. We must vote, rest, resist, and repeat to keep the energy in this room tonight alive for our future work outside of this room.”


Alyssa Wilds, director of corporate and community relations at Reworld, and Munson Steed presented each honoree with their award, a framed and signed print of art by a Black artist.

“I want everyone in this room who has connections and is being recognized to think about how we expand this network so we can continue to shine,” said Wilds. “We can look for opportunities to speak the name of others in our community who deserve a chance, an opportunity, a connection. This event offers the opportunity for our team at Reworld to also network and connect with you to continue the work of community partnership.”


John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey, delivered opening remarks. Harmon received an award at last year’s event in Newark.

Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Gary Mann, chief executive pfficer, JASFEL Analytics, and John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)

Rolling out and Reworld recognized the following honorees with customized art designed by artist Munson W. Steed:

  • Calvin W. Souder, attorney, Souder, Shabazz & Woolridge, LLP
  • Tai Cooper, chief community development officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)
  • Gary Mann, chief executive officer, JASFEL Analytics
  • Karima Jackson, president and CEO, Exquisite Property Services, Inc.
  • Mabel Elmore, vice president of Housing and Social Responsibility, YMCA
  • Frank Cunningham, president, Beginning World Changers (BWC)
  • Warren Fareed Clements, president and 11U head coach, Orange Bengals Pop Warner football and cheer organization
  • Robert Wilmote, NDO champ and founder of NDO Nation, LLC
  • Citi Medina, founder and CEO of Equal Space

More than 85 attendees participated in recognizing the nine honorees during the evening. The event featured local Black vendors, including:

  • DJ KRock, DJ and music vendor
  • Chef Ameer, Fresh Chef Catering
  • Dakota Décor Events, event signage and decorations
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Calvin W. Souder, attorney, Souder, Shabazz & Woolridge, LLP with customized art designed by artist Munson W. Steed (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Reworld team (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
YMCA group (Photo credit: Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Warren Fareed Clements, president and 11U head C=coach, Orange Bengals Pop Warner football and cheer organization with customized art designed by artist Munson W. Steed (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Tai Cooper, chief community development officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) with customized art designed by artist Munson W. Steed (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Karima Jackson, president and CEO, Exquisite Property Services, Inc. with her family (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Citi Medina, founder and CEO of Equal Space (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Newark's stars shine at 'rolling out' and Reworld's 2nd annual innovation event
Shay McCray, on-air personality with iHeart radio (Photo credit: Courtesy of Richard Deez Holmes Photography)
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out